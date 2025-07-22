Mria Labs Shares New Details on Role-Centered Approach to Mria CRM
The team behind Mria CRM for Jira reveals the persona-driven approach powering its product design, developed to meet the real needs of sales, product, and technical leaders working inside Jira.
San Francisco, CA, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs has announced new details about how Mria CRM for Jira is being developed with one clear focus: building for the real people who use Jira every day to manage sales, delivery, and customer success. With its Fall 2025 release approaching, the team is highlighting how a deep understanding of user roles, workflows, and everyday challenges has guided product decisions from day one.
“We didn’t start with features. We started with people,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO and Founder of Mria Labs. “Our goal was to build a CRM that not only lives inside Jira but actually fits the way cross-functional teams operate today.”
Unlike traditional CRMs that focus on pipeline management in isolation, Mria CRM is built to align the full customer journey from the first conversation to final delivery and beyond. It brings customer records, sales insights, and collaboration tools directly into Jira so teams don’t lose time or context switching between systems.
To do that, the product has been shaped around the needs of the most critical personas involved in managing and delivering value to customers:
- VP of Sales or Chief Revenue Officer, who needs post-sale visibility and faster deal execution without chasing updates across multiple teams.
- VP of Product or Chief Product Officer, who wants sales and customer feedback connected to product delivery decisions.
- CTO or VP of Engineering, who needs clear context on customer escalations and priority accounts without manual input or extra meetings.
- Project Managers and Scrum Masters, who coordinate across departments and need real-time alignment on delivery commitments.
- Customer Success Managers, who work to retain and grow customer accounts and require full visibility into activity, status, and sentiment.
- Jira Administrators and Sales Operations, who implement tools and care about simplicity, security, and low maintenance overhead.
These personas reflect real users with specific goals, pain points, and workflows. Their needs have influenced how Mria CRM structures data, presents information, and streamlines collaboration across roles inside Jira.
Instead of creating another CRM that needs to be synced with Jira, Mria Labs chose to build natively on Atlassian Forge. This gives teams a fully embedded experience that looks and feels like Jira because it is. The result is fewer tools to manage, fewer syncs to maintain, and a shared view of the customer lifecycle from sales to support.
Most teams today still rely on fragmented systems to manage the customer journey. Sales uses a CRM. Product and delivery use Jira. Support uses Jira Service Management. Information is siloed, and no one sees the full picture. Mria CRM is designed to change that by giving every team one connected system with customer context built in.
For more on why managing customer relationships directly in Jira matters, read 10 Reasons You Need a CRM Inside Jira.
Mria Labs will continue sharing product updates, usage previews, and persona-focused walkthroughs as the Fall 2025 launch approaches.
To learn more about Mria CRM for Jira and subscribe to launch updates, visit mriacrm.com.
“We didn’t start with features. We started with people,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO and Founder of Mria Labs. “Our goal was to build a CRM that not only lives inside Jira but actually fits the way cross-functional teams operate today.”
Unlike traditional CRMs that focus on pipeline management in isolation, Mria CRM is built to align the full customer journey from the first conversation to final delivery and beyond. It brings customer records, sales insights, and collaboration tools directly into Jira so teams don’t lose time or context switching between systems.
To do that, the product has been shaped around the needs of the most critical personas involved in managing and delivering value to customers:
- VP of Sales or Chief Revenue Officer, who needs post-sale visibility and faster deal execution without chasing updates across multiple teams.
- VP of Product or Chief Product Officer, who wants sales and customer feedback connected to product delivery decisions.
- CTO or VP of Engineering, who needs clear context on customer escalations and priority accounts without manual input or extra meetings.
- Project Managers and Scrum Masters, who coordinate across departments and need real-time alignment on delivery commitments.
- Customer Success Managers, who work to retain and grow customer accounts and require full visibility into activity, status, and sentiment.
- Jira Administrators and Sales Operations, who implement tools and care about simplicity, security, and low maintenance overhead.
These personas reflect real users with specific goals, pain points, and workflows. Their needs have influenced how Mria CRM structures data, presents information, and streamlines collaboration across roles inside Jira.
Instead of creating another CRM that needs to be synced with Jira, Mria Labs chose to build natively on Atlassian Forge. This gives teams a fully embedded experience that looks and feels like Jira because it is. The result is fewer tools to manage, fewer syncs to maintain, and a shared view of the customer lifecycle from sales to support.
Most teams today still rely on fragmented systems to manage the customer journey. Sales uses a CRM. Product and delivery use Jira. Support uses Jira Service Management. Information is siloed, and no one sees the full picture. Mria CRM is designed to change that by giving every team one connected system with customer context built in.
For more on why managing customer relationships directly in Jira matters, read 10 Reasons You Need a CRM Inside Jira.
Mria Labs will continue sharing product updates, usage previews, and persona-focused walkthroughs as the Fall 2025 launch approaches.
To learn more about Mria CRM for Jira and subscribe to launch updates, visit mriacrm.com.
Contact
Mria Labs Inc.Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Categories