Marina Rose Cruises Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2025, Recognized Among the Top 10% of Things-To-Do Worldwide
Marina Rose Cruises has been named a Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Award winner for 2025, placing in the top 10% of things-to-do worldwide. Based in Hernando Beach, Florida, the veteran-owned cruise company was recognized for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences on Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast.
Hernando Beach, FL, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marina Rose Cruises is proud to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2025, placing among the top 10% of attractions worldwide. As the No. 1 Thing To Do in Hernando Beach, Florida, part of Florida’s scenic Adventure Coast and the greater Tampa Bay area, this global honor reflects the exceptional experiences the company consistently delivers on its local waters.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the Travelers’ Choice Award for 2025,” said Captain Sheryl Coggins, co-owner of Marina Rose Cruises. “This recognition is a testament to the heartfelt reviews left by our guests and to the passion and dedication of our team, especially our captains and crew, who go above and beyond to create memorable, safe, and beautiful experiences on the water. From sunset dinners to celebration cruises, we’re proud to showcase the magic of Florida’s Gulf Coast every day.”
“We’ve spent our lives on the water, and it means the world to share that passion with others,” added Captain Pat Coggins, co-owner of Marina Rose Cruises. “Every cruise is personal to us, and we’re grateful our guests feel that. This award confirms we’re doing something right, not just as a business, but as part of this amazing coastal community.”
“Congratulations to Marina Rose Cruises on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”
Check out all the reviews and discover more about Marina Rose Cruises here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g2717777-d13906337-Reviews-Marina_Rose_Cruises-Hernando_Beach_Florida.html
Sheryl Coggins
352-232-8128
marinarosecruises.com
Marina Rose Experience
Highlights of the Marina Rose Experience in Hernando Beach, FL on Florida's Adventure Coast
