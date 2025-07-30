Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Temecula, CA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work.
This certification is a direct reflection of the workplace culture built on respect, flexibility, leadership transparency, and a deeply rooted sense of teamwork and belonging. The certification was granted after an extensive survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, which analyzes employee trust, pride, and camaraderie.
A Culture Employees Believe In
What makes Hodson PI stand out? According to employees:
“Best work-life balance I’ve ever come across. If you need flexibility for your mental health, it’s always granted and made a priority.”
“You’re treated like family here, not just an employee.”
“The CEO actually stops by to talk to us—he genuinely cares about us as people.”
This year’s survey revealed a consistent theme: people at Hodson PI feel supported both personally and professionally. From flexible work hours and remote work opportunities to generous PTO and mental health days, employees shared that Hodson PI “cares deeply about our quality of life.”
Other standout features noted in the survey include:
Bonusly & Tacos Reward System: Employees love the culture of recognition. One shared, “Everyone gets tacos to give out to others monthly—then we redeem them for real rewards. It’s fun and meaningful.”
Leadership That Listens: Employees described leadership as “approachable,” “responsive,” and “committed to second chances and growth.”
Family-Style Culture: Comments such as “This company has a real family feel” and “You can be yourself here” echo throughout the feedback.
A Win for Recruiting, Retention, and Reputation
Receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification™ positions Hodson PI among top employers in the U.S. and reinforces its commitment to team wellbeing and values-based leadership.
“We’ve always believed that when we take care of our people, they take care of our clients,” said Justin D. Hodson, CPI, CEO and Founder. “This recognition confirms what I’ve always known—our people are the heart of Hodson PI, and they make this place great.”
About Hodson PI, LLC
Hodson PI, LLC is California’s leading investigations firm, offering a wide array of services—from field surveillance to digital OSINT analysis—with a strong commitment to ethical standards and innovation. Headquartered in Temecula, Hodson PI has become known for its team-first culture, rapid client response, and top-tier investigative solutions.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Certification™ is recognized worldwide as the definitive benchmark for identifying and celebrating exceptional employee environments.
This certification is a direct reflection of the workplace culture built on respect, flexibility, leadership transparency, and a deeply rooted sense of teamwork and belonging. The certification was granted after an extensive survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, which analyzes employee trust, pride, and camaraderie.
A Culture Employees Believe In
What makes Hodson PI stand out? According to employees:
“Best work-life balance I’ve ever come across. If you need flexibility for your mental health, it’s always granted and made a priority.”
“You’re treated like family here, not just an employee.”
“The CEO actually stops by to talk to us—he genuinely cares about us as people.”
This year’s survey revealed a consistent theme: people at Hodson PI feel supported both personally and professionally. From flexible work hours and remote work opportunities to generous PTO and mental health days, employees shared that Hodson PI “cares deeply about our quality of life.”
Other standout features noted in the survey include:
Bonusly & Tacos Reward System: Employees love the culture of recognition. One shared, “Everyone gets tacos to give out to others monthly—then we redeem them for real rewards. It’s fun and meaningful.”
Leadership That Listens: Employees described leadership as “approachable,” “responsive,” and “committed to second chances and growth.”
Family-Style Culture: Comments such as “This company has a real family feel” and “You can be yourself here” echo throughout the feedback.
A Win for Recruiting, Retention, and Reputation
Receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification™ positions Hodson PI among top employers in the U.S. and reinforces its commitment to team wellbeing and values-based leadership.
“We’ve always believed that when we take care of our people, they take care of our clients,” said Justin D. Hodson, CPI, CEO and Founder. “This recognition confirms what I’ve always known—our people are the heart of Hodson PI, and they make this place great.”
About Hodson PI, LLC
Hodson PI, LLC is California’s leading investigations firm, offering a wide array of services—from field surveillance to digital OSINT analysis—with a strong commitment to ethical standards and innovation. Headquartered in Temecula, Hodson PI has become known for its team-first culture, rapid client response, and top-tier investigative solutions.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Certification™ is recognized worldwide as the definitive benchmark for identifying and celebrating exceptional employee environments.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Categories