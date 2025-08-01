Blue-Band, LLC and Metrolla Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Rail and Parking Infrastructure with Real-Time Edge Intelligence
Integrator-AI™ to power privacy-first, interoperable systems for enhanced safety, efficiency, and smart mobility.
Sanford, FL, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blue-Band, LLC, a leader in real-time infrastructure interoperability software, announced today a strategic partnership with Metrolla Inc., a pioneer in AI-powered edge perception systems. This partnership brings Blue-Band’s Integrator-AI™ platform into Metrolla’s state-of-the-art rail and parking monitoring systems—advancing next-generation safety, situational awareness, and smart infrastructure deployment.
Transforming Parking and Rail Operations
In an era of increasing mobility demands, Blue-Band’s flagship edge platform, Integrator-AI™, is now integrated with Metrolla’s privacy-first detection systems, delivering robust, camera-free perception at the edge. This initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to transforming fragmented, siloed infrastructure into unified, intelligent systems that enhance public safety and operational efficiency.
Privacy-First, Real-Time, and Scalable
The combined solution enables seamless interoperability across transportation networks and legacy environments alike. Blue-Band’s Integrator-AI™ harmonizes real-time data for actionable insights—while Metrolla’s AI detection delivers vehicle, pedestrian, and object tracking without video storage, cloud dependency, or latency concerns.
Parking applications include:
· Space occupancy detection
· Unauthorized vehicle alerts
· Dynamic guidance signage
· Integration with enforcement and permit systems
Rail use cases include:
· Track and platform intrusion detection
· Crowd density analytics
· Train approach alerting
· Trespass and perimeter security monitoring
Leadership Perspectives
“We're proud to partner with Metrolla in delivering solutions that meet the rising demands of transit and parking operators nationwide,” said Kevin Yorke, CEO at Blue-Band. “This partnership embodies our mission to eliminate integration barriers and drive innovation through real-time edge intelligence.”
"We are excited to partner with Blue-Band to bring highly interoperable automation tools and real-time, actionable insights to our customers,” said Adam Szablya, CEO of Metrolla. “This collaboration not only accelerates deployment, enabling faster, more efficient solutions, but also expands the value we deliver by offering integrated technologies that drive immediate intelligence and advance the future of smart infrastructure."
A Future Built on Open Architecture and Trust
This advancement supports nationwide initiatives such as Vision Zero and V2X communications and reinforces the value of open, standards-based design.
Together, Blue-Band and Metrolla offer solutions that are:
· Low-power and bandwidth-efficient
· Rapidly deployable in legacy environments
· Built for integrators, trusted by agencies
About Blue-Band, LLC
Founded in 2011, Blue-Band accelerates public safety and mobility innovation by eliminating the barriers to integration. The company empowers communities, cities, engineers, and technology providers by turning fragmented, siloed infrastructure into unified, intelligent systems. Blue-Band’s flagship edge platform, Integrator-AI™, harmonizes real-time data from disparate systems, delivering insight where and when it matters most. The company is deployed across the U.S. in support of Vision Zero, V2X communications, and smart city modernization.
Mission Statement: “From silos to synergy - Blue-Band drives real-time innovation for public safety.”
Learn more: www.blue-band.net
About Metrolla Inc.
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Metrolla is a leading innovator in
3D LiDAR perception software. At the forefront of autonomous systems and smart environments, Metrolla is transforming the way LiDAR technology is deployed and integrated. Our wireless-first design breaks the traditional boundaries of networked solutions, enabling LiDAR to be seamlessly utilized in a wider range of environments. Metrolla’s cutting-edge software solutions empower industries including security, rail, smart cities, and intelligent transportation systems, offering unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and flexibility in perception. By harnessing the power of 3D LiDAR data and advanced algorithms, Metrolla provides clients with the tools they need to make real-time, data-driven decisions in complex, ever-changing environments. Do more with Metrolla.
Media Contacts
Stephanie Hoback
Business & Partner Development Director
sales@blue-band.net
Metrolla Inc.
contact@metrolla.com
www.metrolla.com
