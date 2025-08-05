Arek Zasowski Wins Gold Telly Award for Best 3D Animation in Film & Shorts
Polish-born filmmaker Arek Zasowski takes home the prestigious Gold Telly Award in 3D Animation – Film & Shorts for his cinematic holiday adventure Guardians of the Secrets of the Luminara Challenge.
Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International award-winning filmmaker and visual artist Arek Zasowski has won the Gold Telly Award for Best 3D Animation in Film & Shorts at the record-breaking 46th Annual Telly Awards, honoring excellence in video and television across all screens.
Zasowski’s winning entry, the sci-fi holiday special Guardians of the Secrets of the Luminara Challenge, was created entirely in Unreal Engine—a cutting-edge 3D design platform where not a single frame was captured using a physical camera. Zasowski not only produced the short film but also crafted every digital environment himself, transporting viewers from a sleek London office into the heart of the mystical Yucatán jungle on a daring quest to uncover the ancient Luminara Temple.
“This Gold Telly is a really special moment in my artistic journey,” said Zasowski. “I’ve poured my heart into learning Unreal Engine, and now I get to share these magical digital worlds I’ve imagined from scratch—jungle vines, waterfalls, temples—everything you see, I built one element at a time.”
Zasowski's win comes amid a record-breaking year for the Tellys, with over 13,000 global submissions. This year’s winners include major players like Pixar Animation Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, LinkedIn, and the LA Clippers, cementing Zasowski’s place among top-tier creative talents.
Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham remarked, “Our industry is innovating at warp speed, especially when it comes to storytelling through new technologies. The Tellys celebrate those bold enough to experiment and break new ground.”
While this is Zasowski’s first Gold Telly, he previously earned three Bronze Telly Awards for his popular late-night talk show Actors by Actors Show, which features candid conversations with creatives from across the film industry.
“I’m truly honored to stand alongside such a powerful roster of this year’s Telly winners,” Zasowski added. “To know that my work resonates—especially in such a competitive year—means the world to me. There’s clearly an audience for bold, immersive storytelling driven by passion and new technology.”
The Telly Awards Judging Council included industry leaders such as Brian Toombs (Roku), Lucy Shen (Patreon), Rosalind Pressman (Pluto TV), James Young (BBDO New York), and Adam Faze (Gymnasium), among others.
For the full list of winners, visit: www.tellyawards.com/winners
For press inquiries, visit the Telly Awards Press Center.
About Arek Zasowski
Arek Zasowski is a Polish-born, Scotland-based filmmaker, actor, director, and 3D environment design artist. He is known for blending cinematic storytelling with digital innovation. His past credits include Detective Jack Berdett, Call Me, Let Go: Letting Go, and the award-winning Actors by Actors Show. With four Telly Awards to his name and counting, Zasowski is a rising force in the future of digital filmmaking.
Contact
(0044) 7877732354
www.ArekZasowski.com
