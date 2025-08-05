Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line.
Burbank, CA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crafted in small batches in Glendale using botanicals sourced from USDA-certified organic farms, Zatik Naturals offers a unique line of skin care products formulated without synthetic preservatives, GMOs, alcohol, or harsh chemicals. Each product is designed to deliver results through a bioactive-rich water-based delivery system, making them suitable for sensitive skin and those seeking high-performance natural alternatives.
“Our mission has always been to provide safe, natural, and truly effective skin care solutions," said Ovsanna Mkrtumyan, Co-Founder of Zatik Naturals. "Unlike many ‘natural’ brands, our formulas are not only clean, but they actually work — thanks to our proprietary organic emulsification and preservation system.”
Zatik Naturals' products are vegan, non-GMO, biodegradable, and free from parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. The company’s approach combines science and nature, using food-grade manufacturing techniques and gentle plant distillation methods to preserve ingredient integrity.
As part of its seasonal initiatives, Zatik Naturals has launched a promotional event to encourage customers to explore and adopt clean beauty routines. The company is currently offering a 30% discount on all skin care products through August 12, 2025, available exclusively at www.zatiknaturals.com.
Zatik Naturals continues to earn recognition for its transparency, sustainability practices, and dedication to advancing the standards of organic beauty in the mainstream market.
About Zatik Naturals:
Zatik Naturals is an independently owned clean beauty brand producing USDA-certified organic skin care, hair care, and wellness products. All items are handmade in small batches in Southern California, using raw botanicals, essential oils, and supercritical CO₂ extracts. The company’s products are formulated to be safe, effective, and environmentally responsible.
Media Contact:
Ovsanna Mkrtumyan
info@zatiknaturals.com
www.zatiknaturals.com
Instagram: @zatiknaturals
