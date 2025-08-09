The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek

The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening.