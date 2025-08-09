The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek
The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening.
Fort Worth, TX, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Emberly at Heritage Glen, a new luxury senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth, will host a series of “Behind the Build” preview tours from August 18 to August 22, 2025. These private, reservation-only events will offer prospective residents, families, and community partners an early look at the campus ahead of its anticipated October opening.
The preview tours will feature guided walks through select areas of the community, including Assisted Living and Memory Care spaces, and will give attendees insight into the community’s design approach, services, and amenities.
According to Jackie O’Shaughnessy, Market President for The Emberly at Heritage Glen, “These behind-the-scenes tours provide an opportunity to see how our team is bringing a high-quality residential experience to life for older adults in Fort Worth. It’s also a chance for families to learn more about our care philosophy and offerings before we open our doors.”
The Emberly is located at 4453 Heritage Glen Drive and is expected to open in October 2025. Space for the August preview events is limited, and attendance will be scheduled by advance reservation only.
For additional information or to request a reservation for the Behind the Build event series, visit www.TheEmberlyAtHeritageGlen.com or contact the team directly.
Details:
The Emberly at Heritage Glen
4453 Heritage Glen Dr., Fort Worth, TX
(682) 424-8207
www.TheEmberlyAtHeritageGlen.com
