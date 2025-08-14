New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips.
Written for women in midlife and beyond, Helen covers a wide range of topics, including developing a positive, resilient mindset, fitness, nutrition, menopause, emotional health, compassion, dealing with the unexpected, the importance of
rest, and the spirit of sisterhood.
As Amazon’s #1 Category “Hot New Release” since it went live in July 2025, this book is for every woman who’s ever been told she’s “too old,” “too late,” or “past her prime.”
Helen’s goal with this book (and her podcast) is to reach more women and inspire them to consider the second chapter of their lives as the best one yet. She encourages women to defy stereotypes, develop a strong body and mind, and share and help each other throughout their journeys.
Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle eBook format, as well as PDF directly on Helen’s website, ageisirrelevant.com.
“The second half of life? It’s not a descent. It’s a brand-new runway." - Helen Fritsch
Author Bio:
Helen Fritsch is a career international flight attendant, creator and host of the “Age Is Irrelevant” podcast, IFBB Professional Bodybuilder, and small business owner. Since 2018, Helen has interviewed over 100 amazing pro-aging women and other guests in her podcast to educate and motivate women of all ages to feel “bolder, not older.”
How to reach Helen:
hfritsch18@gmail.com
(704) 576 3144
ageisirrelevant.com
