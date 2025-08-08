National Family Well-Being Movement Convenes in Portland for 2025 PCA America National Conference with Keynotes by Bruce Perry, Nadine Burke Harris, and Desmond Meade
Chicago, IL, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) is proud to announce the 2025 Power of Prevention National Conference, uniting changemakers, advocates, and leaders from across the country for three days of bold solutions, practical tools, and shared strategies to strengthen families and communities in the face of unprecedented challenges.
Taking place August 12–14, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, this year’s conference comes at a critical time for the national family well-being movement. Attendees will explore what America’s families need to protect children, support caregivers, and build stronger, more resilient communities. The event will also highlight innovative approaches to child well-being, feature insights from world-renowned experts, and provide opportunities to connect with a passionate network committed to ensuring all children and families can be safe, supported, and thrive.
“Ending child abuse and neglect is possible—but it takes all of us,” said Dr. Melissa Merrick, President and CEO of PCA America. “This conference is about amplifying the momentum behind making family well-being the new normal, elevating community voices, and ensuring every child, every family, and every community has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”
Keynote Speakers
This year’s conference will feature powerful keynote sessions from leaders shaping the future of prevention:
· Dr. Bruce Perry, renowned psychiatrist and co-author of What Happened to You?, who will share insights on trauma-informed systems and the science of connection.
· Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, award-winning physician and former California Surgeon General, whose groundbreaking work on ACEs and toxic stress continues to influence health and policy reform.
· Desmond Meade, 2021 MacArthur Fellow and nationally acclaimed voting rights advocate, whose lived experience and leadership have reshaped democracy and justice for returning citizens.
Additional Highlights Include:
· Inspiring national and local speakers
· Evidence-based tools and resources
· Cross-sector networking and collaboration opportunities
· A spotlight on prevention efforts in Oregon and across the nation
· A special appearance by therapy llamas on opening day to bring joy, connection, and a little lightness to the learning experience
Nicole Cunningham, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Oregon, emphasized the importance of bringing the conference to Portland:
“Oregon—and the entire nation—stands at a pivotal moment. We need bold conversations, courageous solutions, and real collaboration to ensure every child grows up safe, supported, and nurtured.”
With seats filling fast, PCA America encourages early registration to be part of this transformational event.
To register or learn more, visit: https://preventchildabuse.org/2025-national-conference/
About Prevent Child Abuse America
Founded in 1972, Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest and largest organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens. Through evidence-based programs, innovative policy solutions, and a growing nationwide network, PCA America works to create the conditions for safe, stable, nurturing environments where families can thrive.
Our North Star: A future where all children and families are living a purposeful and happy life with hope for the future.
Media Contact:
Takkeem Morgan
Senior Director of Communications
www.preventchildabuse.org
