Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Hauppauge, NY, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that demonstrate sustained excellence and significant contributions to Long Island’s business landscape.
Turn One Studio’s nomination reflects more than 25 years of dedicated service, delivering comprehensive digital marketing, content creation, and strategic solutions tailored for small businesses. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and authentic client relationships, Turn One Studio has become a trusted partner for local entrepreneurs and organizations seeking to elevate their brand presence and drive business growth.
“HIA-LI is pleased to recognize Turn One Studio as a Finalist in the Small Business category of our Business Achievement Awards competition,” said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. “Our Finalists represent some of the highest performing and best run companies on Long Island and in the world. Turn One Studio has been named a finalist in recognition of its achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization.”
“We’re honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of Long Island businesses,” said Eliud Custodio, President of Turn One Studio. “This nomination is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We’re grateful to HIA-LI for championing the local business community and for this opportunity to celebrate the achievements of so many outstanding companies.”
In choosing Finalists, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:
• Positive employer/employee relations.
• Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community.
• Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years.
• Three to five-year vision for the company’s future.
Additional criteria that were considered include:
• Recent outstanding accomplishments
• Technical innovation or innovative processes
• Expansion into new markets
• Industry leadership
• Overcoming adversity
The winners will be announced at the HIA-LI 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards ceremony, taking place at the Crest Hollow Country Club on September 19, 2025. The event brings together business leaders from across the region to celebrate innovation, leadership, and community impact.
Turn One Studio extends its congratulations to all fellow finalists and looks forward to connecting with peers and partners at the upcoming celebration.
About Turn One Studio
Turn One Studio, Inc. is a full-service creative agency based in Hauppauge, NY, specializing in web design, video production, podcast production, photography, graphic design, and digital marketing solutions for small businesses. With a focus on relationship-driven service and measurable results, Turn One Studio empowers clients to build lasting brands and achieve their business goals.
About HIA-LI
HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 45 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem solve and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We’re headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.
Media Contacts
Eliud Custodio, President
Turn One Studio, Inc.
100 Motor Parkway, Suite LL8, Hauppauge, NY 11788
631-223-8124
turnonestudio.com
Anthony Forgione, Director of Business Development
HIA-LI
225 Wireless Blvd., Suite 101, Hauppauge, NY 11788
aforgione@hia-li.org
631-543-5355
