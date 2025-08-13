Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking

Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement.