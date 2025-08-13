Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking
Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement.
Tucson, AZ, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Secure Investment Management (SIM), a rapidly growing Financial Services firm, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year — this time breaking into the top 200.
SIM ranked #158 nationwide, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, soaring from last year’s debut at #722. The firm posted an extraordinary 2,477% three-year growth rate, placing it in the top 0.005% of all U.S. businesses for growth.
This achievement also marks a rare distinction for Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg — it is the second company he has led to a place on the Inc. 5000 list, further cementing his reputation for building high-performance organizations.
“Our success belongs to the people — our agents, our team members, and the clients we serve every day,” said Josh Mellberg, Founder and CEO of Secure Investment Management. “Making this list two years in a row is an honor, but what matters most is how we’re growing: with integrity, innovation, and a relentless focus on creating real value for families. Every win we celebrate is shared with the people who’ve believed in our mission from the start. And the best part is — we’re just getting started.”
Secure Investment Management provides clients with trusted, comprehensive financial planning and investment management services. The firm’s rapid growth reflects not only strong market demand, but also an unwavering commitment to delivering tailored, goal-focused solutions and equipping its network of advisors with the tools and support they need to succeed.
About Secure Investment Management
Secure Investment Management (SIM) is an independent Registered Investment Adviser dedicated to helping families protect and grow their wealth with clarity and confidence. Through personalized financial planning and disciplined investment strategies, SIM serves clients across multiple regions, providing trusted guidance and results-driven solutions. Founded by industry veteran Josh Mellberg, SIM is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, and powered by a network of advisors committed to delivering exceptional service and long-term value.
Katrina Ricoy
520-333-4719
www.secureinvestmentmanagement.com
