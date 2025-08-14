Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6%
Phoenix, AZ, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Meade Engineering Inc. (MEI) is No. 278 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
“Being named No. 278 on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor and a proud milestone for MEI,” said Johnathan Meade, CEO. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our exceptional team members, as well as the trust and collaboration of our valued industry partners. Together, we’ve built a foundation of innovation, integrity, and reliability that continues to drive our success and inspire us to reach new heights.”
This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”
Meade Engineering, Inc., founded in 1990, is a leading full-service design firm specializing in high-performance engineering solutions for mission-critical and commercial infrastructure. With over 35 years of expertise, the company has completed more than 10,000 projects—including 300+ data centers—spanning 79 million square feet for 1,100+ clients worldwide. Headquartered in Phoenix with a branch in Austin, MEI delivers innovative, cost-effective solutions that drive uptime, reliability, and efficiency for data center builders, cloud providers, and commercial developers.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
About Meade Engineering, Inc.
Founded in 1990, Meade Engineering, Inc. (MEI) is a full-service engineering firm specializing in MEP design, fire protection, civil engineering, commissioning, and project management. Headquartered in Phoenix with an office in Austin, the company has delivered over 10,000 projects totaling 79 million square feet for 1,100+ clients across the U.S. and internationally. Known for integrated, innovative, and sustainable solutions, MEI is committed to integrity, reliability, and service excellence. For more information, please email pr@meadeengineering.com.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
Meade Engineering
Megan Curdy
623-581-2323
https://meadeengineering.com/
Megan Curdy
623-581-2323
https://meadeengineering.com/
