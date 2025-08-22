Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine.
Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Much like the brand that created it, Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine is unapologetically unique. At 13.5% ABV and dressed in sleek black-and-gold packaging, the champagne isn’t just a drink — it’s a statement piece. With the brand’s signature tagline, “You’re not everyone’s cup of tea. That’s because you’re champagne,” Odaingerous invites people to raise a glass to authenticity, individuality, and the moments that deserve to be celebrated.
“This champagne was created as a toast to self-celebration,” says Odain Watson, Founder of Odaingerous. “We wanted to capture the glamour of fashion, the craft of winemaking, and the joy of living boldly. Partnering with Park Street ensures that we can bring this vision to more people — not just as a beverage, but as an experience.”
With its foundation in the fashion world, Odaingerous has always been about pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules of style. Now, with the launch of its champagne, the brand expands that vision — turning a glass of bubbles into an accessory of self-expression.
Founded in 2003, Park Street supports over 1,200 alcoholic beverage suppliers with distribution, compliance, and brand-building services. Their partnership with Odaingerous underscores a shared commitment to helping innovative brands connect with today’s consumers in meaningful ways.
Launching this fall, Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine will debut through curated tastings, fashion-forward events, and partnerships that unite style, culture, and celebration. Whether at an intimate dinner, a runway show, or a night out with friends, this champagne is designed to make every moment feel iconic.
About Odaingerous
Odaingerous, founded by Odain Watson, is a lifestyle brand rooted in bold individuality and fearless self-expression. Known for headline-making fashion collaborations and a signature edge, Odaingerous continues to blur the lines between fashion, culture, and now — champagne. Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine is the brand’s debut in luxury beverages, created to celebrate authenticity in every sip.
About Park Street
Park Street, founded in 2003, provides end-to-end services for alcohol brands, from distribution and importing to compliance and technology solutions. With a global presence and entrepreneurial spirit, Park Street empowers both emerging and established brands to succeed in today’s competitive beverage market.
