Eminent Spine Reports 70% Growth in Trailing 12-Month Income and Celebrates Alpha Launch of FDA-Approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Plano, TX, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eminent Spine announced today that its trailing twelve-month total income for the period ending June 2025 has risen by nearly 70%, underscoring the company’s strong momentum and expanding presence in the spine market. This milestone comes as the company celebrates the Alpha Launch of the world’s only FDA-approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw.
Founder and spine surgeon Dr. Stephen Courtney emphasized the company’s foundation and forward trajectory. “Eminent Spine was built on a commitment to biomechanics and the best biomaterials, and since our founding in 2008, we’ve continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the spine market. From rebranding and organizational transformation to achieving multiple FDA clearances, our focus has remained on anticipating where the industry is headed and delivering innovative solutions that matter.”
Dr. Courtney added, “The growth we expect in the second half of 2025 will come from the strength of our distributor partnerships and the continued expansion of our product pipeline. We are especially proud to have developed the first and only FDA-approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw in the world. This achievement underscores Eminent Spine’s commitment to advancing patient care while shaping the future of spinal surgery.”
Patrick McDonough, National Sales Director, reflected on the strong start to 2025. “The first half of this year has been marked by extraordinary growth and continued surgeon adoption of our technologies. Looking ahead, we are preparing to introduce an innovative line of SI Joint Fusion products, further strengthening our portfolio and market position.”
Chief Operating Officer and Lead Engineer Dagen Hybner emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and execution. “We anticipate the full launch of our 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw, as well as the new SI Posterior Fusion device, in the fourth quarter of 2025. These technologies reflect our mission to provide surgeons with advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes.”
Eminent Spine continues to advance its vision of delivering innovative, high-quality spine solutions while building on its legacy of growth, innovation, and trusted partnerships.
For more information, contact info@eminentspine.com or their National Sales Director at patrick@eminentspine.com.
About Eminent Spine
Eminent Spine is a medical device company dedicated to designing and delivering innovative spinal implants and instrumentation. Founded by spine surgeons and engineers, the company brings real-world clinical experience and engineering expertise to the development of solutions that improve surgical outcomes and patient care.
Contact
Eminent SpineContact
Dagen Hybner
972-499-3593
www.eminentspine.com
For distribution information contact Patrick McDonough: patrick@eminentspine.com
