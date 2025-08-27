Moody Gardens Car Show to Implement Autofame's Real-Time Digital Judging System
Galveston, TX, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moody Gardens today announced that its annual Car Show, scheduled for September 6–7, 2025, will feature a new, fully digital judging system powered by the AutoFame software platform. The system, created by Gnomon, LLC, will replace traditional paper-based scoring to provide real-time results for participants and attendees.
The adoption of the AutoFame platform marks a significant operational update for the event. In place of paper scorecards, which require manual tabulation and can delay the announcement of results, judges will now use a secure mobile interface to score vehicles. This process allows for the immediate calculation and display of official standings.
"Adopting a digital judging platform is a key step in enhancing the operational efficiency of our car show," said Robert Callies, Attractions General Manager at Moody Gardens. "This technology allows us to deliver results faster and more accurately, which creates a more transparent and enjoyable experience for vehicle exhibitors and our guests."
The AutoFame platform will provide several key functions for the event:
- Mobile Score Entry: Judges will enter scores for each vehicle directly into the system using mobile devices.
- Instantaneous Standings: Results are calculated and updated in real time as scores are submitted.
- Digital Record-Keeping: The system reduces the potential for manual errors and creates a verifiable digital record of the judging process.
"We are pleased to partner with a premier destination like Moody Gardens to showcase how technology can streamline event management," said Kevin Brady, Founder of Gnomon, LLC and AutoFame. "Our platform is designed to handle the complexities of competitive scoring while providing an intuitive interface for judges and real-time data for organizers."
The Moody Gardens Car Show will feature hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles from across the region. The event also includes vendors, special exhibits, and family-friendly entertainment. Event Details:
Dates: September 6–7, 2025
Location: Moody Gardens Convention Center, Galveston Island, Texas
More Information: www.moodygardens.com/event/car-show
About Moody Gardens: Moody Gardens is a non-profit educational destination in Galveston, Texas, dedicated to conservation, research, and recreation. The 242-acre campus includes its iconic Aquarium, Rainforest, and Discovery Pyramids, along with a hotel and convention center, a golf course, and seasonal attractions.
About Gnomon's AutoFame Platform: AutoFame is a software platform for automotive event organizers, collectors, and enthusiasts. Its tools are designed for event management, vehicle history documentation, and community connection. The platform's digital judging system provides a modern solution for accuracy and transparency in automotive competitions.
Contact
Gnomon, LLCContact
Kevin Brady
281-545-7800
www.autofame.com
news@moodygardens.org for Moody Gardens
