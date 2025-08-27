Buddy's Back-to-School Bundle Eases Kids' Transition Into the Classroom
Love Always, Buddy enters its second year with an expanded Back-to-School Bundle for K–3 kids. Featuring a plush Buddy, a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy by founder, Sara Miller, and new supportive notes, the bundle helps families ease into the first month of school with quick moments of connection. Notes address confidence, friendship struggles, and morning jitters—reminding kids they are seen, loved, and ready to walk into school bravely.
West Chester, OH, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As children across the country settle into the new school year, parents are seeking simple, effective ways to support their kids emotionally during the transition. Love Always, Buddy, an emotional wellness brand for children, has announced the expansion of its popular Back-to-School Bundle, addressing common childhood challenges such as tricky friendship struggles, confidence wobbles, and separation worries.
The Back-to-School Bundle, designed for children in kindergarten through third grade, features a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy authored by founder, Sara Miller, the beloved plush dog Buddy, and a collection of short, heartfelt notes. Each note offers a mindset shift, gentle reminder, or words of encouragement, creating an easy ritual for parents and kids to share before school.
"Starting school is about so much more than having the right pencils and new backpacks - it's an emotional milestone for both kids and parents," said Sara Miller, founder of Love Always, Buddy. "We created Buddy to give parents a simple, meaningful way for families to connect, helping children recognize their feelings, calm their worries, and begin building the foundation of a self-loving, self-aware mindset for life."
Buddy's bundle is designed to be simple and stress-free for busy families - no elaborate routines or added stress required. Parents can slip a note into a backpack, read one aloud over breakfast, or leave it tucked in Buddy's red backpack for kids to discover.
Research shows that children thrive academically when they feel emotionally safe and supported. By normalizing emotions like nervousness or feeling left out, the Back-to-School Bundle helps kids develop self-awareness and resilience.
The Back-to-School Bundle is available now at www.lovealwaysbuddy.com. Families can incorporate Buddy into their daily routine throughout the first month of school - and beyond - as a tool for ongoing emotional support.
About Love Always, Buddy
Love Always, Buddy is an emotional wellness brand for children, founded by a mom of three and co-created with a licensed therapist. Through a lovable plush dog named Buddy, his own story, and a collection of surprise notes, the brand helps children build self-awareness, resilience, and self-love. Designed to fit seamlessly into family life, Buddy provides a safe space for kids to explore emotions and connect with their caregivers in meaningful ways.
The Back-to-School Bundle, designed for children in kindergarten through third grade, features a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy authored by founder, Sara Miller, the beloved plush dog Buddy, and a collection of short, heartfelt notes. Each note offers a mindset shift, gentle reminder, or words of encouragement, creating an easy ritual for parents and kids to share before school.
"Starting school is about so much more than having the right pencils and new backpacks - it's an emotional milestone for both kids and parents," said Sara Miller, founder of Love Always, Buddy. "We created Buddy to give parents a simple, meaningful way for families to connect, helping children recognize their feelings, calm their worries, and begin building the foundation of a self-loving, self-aware mindset for life."
Buddy's bundle is designed to be simple and stress-free for busy families - no elaborate routines or added stress required. Parents can slip a note into a backpack, read one aloud over breakfast, or leave it tucked in Buddy's red backpack for kids to discover.
Research shows that children thrive academically when they feel emotionally safe and supported. By normalizing emotions like nervousness or feeling left out, the Back-to-School Bundle helps kids develop self-awareness and resilience.
The Back-to-School Bundle is available now at www.lovealwaysbuddy.com. Families can incorporate Buddy into their daily routine throughout the first month of school - and beyond - as a tool for ongoing emotional support.
About Love Always, Buddy
Love Always, Buddy is an emotional wellness brand for children, founded by a mom of three and co-created with a licensed therapist. Through a lovable plush dog named Buddy, his own story, and a collection of surprise notes, the brand helps children build self-awareness, resilience, and self-love. Designed to fit seamlessly into family life, Buddy provides a safe space for kids to explore emotions and connect with their caregivers in meaningful ways.
Contact
Love Always, BuddyContact
Sara Miller
833-772-8339
www.lovealwaysbuddy.com
Sara Miller
833-772-8339
www.lovealwaysbuddy.com
Categories