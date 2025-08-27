Buddy's Back-to-School Bundle Eases Kids' Transition Into the Classroom

Love Always, Buddy enters its second year with an expanded Back-to-School Bundle for K–3 kids. Featuring a plush Buddy, a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy by founder, Sara Miller, and new supportive notes, the bundle helps families ease into the first month of school with quick moments of connection. Notes address confidence, friendship struggles, and morning jitters—reminding kids they are seen, loved, and ready to walk into school bravely.