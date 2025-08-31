Y2J, Inc. Acquires SCS Telcom to Expand IT & Telecom Solutions Across Texas
Y2J, Inc., a Texas-based technology holding company, has acquired SCS Telcom to expand its 360° Technology Platform. The integration strengthens Y2J’s managed IT, telecom, and cybersecurity offerings, adding nationwide fiber, VoIP, eFax, and redundancy solutions. Clients gain seamless service with expanded resources and support.
Dallas, TX, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Y2J, Inc., a Texas-based technology holding company, has acquired SCS Telcom, a leading telecommunications provider. The acquisition strengthens Y2J’s 360° Technology Platform by integrating SCS Telcom’s VoIP, fiber internet, and eFax services into its expanding portfolio of IT, security, and communications companies.
Strengthening a Unified Vision: Total Technology. Total Control.
With the addition of SCS Telcom, Y2J Inc. now offers a complete suite of technology solutions under one umbrella, serving healthcare providers, businesses, and government agencies throughout Texas and beyond.
Y2J’s portfolio includes:
SpaceCenter Systems – Managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud support, vCIO, and the flagship $139 Unlimited Remote IT Support. www.SpaceCenterSystems.com
SCS Media Group – Website design, digital marketing, and ecommerce platforms.
Top Gun Drone Repair – Commercial and industrial drone diagnostics and upgrades.
Cabling Doctor – Enterprise fiber, coax, and low-voltage cabling.
SCS Alert Solutions – Nurse call integrations for long-term care and hospitals.
SCS Asset Control – Alarm.com-powered surveillance, access control, and wellness tracking.
Leadership Perspectives
“This acquisition of SCS Telcom is a transformative step toward delivering full-spectrum, affordable, secure technology solutions to businesses of every size,” said Joshua Hari, President and CEO of Y2J, Inc. “We are now better positioned than ever to support everything from Fortune 500 enterprises to SOHO operations without sacrificing quality or budget.”
“From both a legal and operational standpoint, this acquisition reflects Y2J Inc.’s strength and commitment to growth through thoughtful, strategic partnerships,” said Mark Smith, Corporate Counsel for Y2J, Inc.
Expanded Service Offerings
The integration of SCS Telcom expands Y2J’s platform to include:
Nationwide Fiber & Coax Internet Services
VoIP Services with Microsoft Teams Integration
eFax & SIP Fax Solutions
Network Redundancy and Failover
Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CaaS)
Firewall & Backup-as-a-Service
Commitment to Existing Clients
All SCS Telcom customers will continue to receive the same reliable service they trust, now with the added resources of Y2J, Inc. Billing, support, and invoicing will transition seamlessly to Y2J’s headquarters at 116 West Washington Street, Webster, TX, with no interruptions or changes to account contacts. Customers can continue using their existing numbers, portals, and support channels.
About Y2J, Inc.
Founded in Texas, Y2J, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company delivering solutions in managed IT, telecommunications, cybersecurity, infrastructure cabling, digital marketing, and IoT security. With nearly 25 years of experience, Y2J Inc. provides secure, scalable, and affordable technology to industries including healthcare, legal, finance, real estate, manufacturing, and government.
To learn more, visit www.SpaceCenterSystems.com.
Media Contact:
Y2J, Inc. – Media Relations
281-482-2031 | 844-727-8353
Press@Y2Jinc.com
116 West Washington Street, Webster, TX 77598
Strengthening a Unified Vision: Total Technology. Total Control.
With the addition of SCS Telcom, Y2J Inc. now offers a complete suite of technology solutions under one umbrella, serving healthcare providers, businesses, and government agencies throughout Texas and beyond.
Y2J’s portfolio includes:
SpaceCenter Systems – Managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud support, vCIO, and the flagship $139 Unlimited Remote IT Support. www.SpaceCenterSystems.com
SCS Media Group – Website design, digital marketing, and ecommerce platforms.
Top Gun Drone Repair – Commercial and industrial drone diagnostics and upgrades.
Cabling Doctor – Enterprise fiber, coax, and low-voltage cabling.
SCS Alert Solutions – Nurse call integrations for long-term care and hospitals.
SCS Asset Control – Alarm.com-powered surveillance, access control, and wellness tracking.
Leadership Perspectives
“This acquisition of SCS Telcom is a transformative step toward delivering full-spectrum, affordable, secure technology solutions to businesses of every size,” said Joshua Hari, President and CEO of Y2J, Inc. “We are now better positioned than ever to support everything from Fortune 500 enterprises to SOHO operations without sacrificing quality or budget.”
“From both a legal and operational standpoint, this acquisition reflects Y2J Inc.’s strength and commitment to growth through thoughtful, strategic partnerships,” said Mark Smith, Corporate Counsel for Y2J, Inc.
Expanded Service Offerings
The integration of SCS Telcom expands Y2J’s platform to include:
Nationwide Fiber & Coax Internet Services
VoIP Services with Microsoft Teams Integration
eFax & SIP Fax Solutions
Network Redundancy and Failover
Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CaaS)
Firewall & Backup-as-a-Service
Commitment to Existing Clients
All SCS Telcom customers will continue to receive the same reliable service they trust, now with the added resources of Y2J, Inc. Billing, support, and invoicing will transition seamlessly to Y2J’s headquarters at 116 West Washington Street, Webster, TX, with no interruptions or changes to account contacts. Customers can continue using their existing numbers, portals, and support channels.
About Y2J, Inc.
Founded in Texas, Y2J, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company delivering solutions in managed IT, telecommunications, cybersecurity, infrastructure cabling, digital marketing, and IoT security. With nearly 25 years of experience, Y2J Inc. provides secure, scalable, and affordable technology to industries including healthcare, legal, finance, real estate, manufacturing, and government.
To learn more, visit www.SpaceCenterSystems.com.
Media Contact:
Y2J, Inc. – Media Relations
281-482-2031 | 844-727-8353
Press@Y2Jinc.com
116 West Washington Street, Webster, TX 77598
Contact
Y2J, Inc.Contact
Eddie Rodriguez
281-482-2031
SpaceCenterSystems.com
Eddie Rodriguez
281-482-2031
SpaceCenterSystems.com
Categories