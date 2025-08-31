Y2J, Inc. Acquires SCS Telcom to Expand IT & Telecom Solutions Across Texas

Y2J, Inc., a Texas-based technology holding company, has acquired SCS Telcom to expand its 360° Technology Platform. The integration strengthens Y2J’s managed IT, telecom, and cybersecurity offerings, adding nationwide fiber, VoIP, eFax, and redundancy solutions. Clients gain seamless service with expanded resources and support.