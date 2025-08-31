Honor and Courage 5K & Salute To Heroes Car Show and Concert
This is an event to raise funds for the Honor and Courage Foundation to help eradicate Veteran and First Responder suicide.
Warminster, PA, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Public invited to Honor and Courage 5K and Salute To Heroes Car Show and Concert to raise funds to help eradicate Veteran and First Responder suicide.
On Saturday October 4, 2025, the general public, veterans, first responders, and local military are invited to THE FUGE at 780 Falcon Cir. Warminster, PA 18974 to participate in the 12th Annual Honor and Courage 5K & Salute to Heroes Car Show and Concert, featuring an all-day Car Show, 5K & Walk and outdoor music to support the Honor and Courage Foundation.
Showing support for our Veterans and First Responders struggling with invisible wounds is more important than ever. The event is now celebrating its 12th year. Attendees of the event can show their support by participating in the 5K, Walk, Kids Fun Run, or attend the Saute to Heroes Car Show and outdoor concert featuring "Springbrooke." There will also be obstacle course bounce houses, face painting, raffles from the Philadelphia Eagles, great food by Tranqulity Brewing on-site and more. This is an event for all ages.
Special performance of the national anthem by Springbrooke's lead vocalist Ryan Williams.
The event will also feature United States Veterans as motivational speakers - Jonathan Bittner (Army) and Dani Wysokinski (Army) will share their experiences and raise awareness for Veteran and First Responder related issues.
All funds raised from the 5K/Walk, Car Show, raffles and individual donations will go directly to the Honor and Courage Foundation to support the mental health healing of our Veterans and First Responders struggling with PTSD and to help eradicate Veteran and First Responder suicide. Honor and Courage Foundation merchandise will also be for sale at the event.
General info:
Honor and Courage 5K, Walk and Virtual registrations can be done at www.honorandcourage5k.org or in person the day of the event.
Opening Ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m.
Car Show from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Springbrooke from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
5K/Walk will kick off immediately after opening ceremonies.
Event Website -
http://www.honorandcourage5k.org
http://www.honorandcouragefoundation.org
About the Honor and Courage Founation: The Honor and Courage Founation's mission is to bring "Hope" and "Purpose" to Veterans and First Reponders suffering from the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Injury and the physical battle scars through mentorship and to provide assistance, support and advocacy. "Honoring the legacies, while giving hope and healing to those still in the fight."
Contact:
Honor and Courage Foundation
Heather Sliwinski
heather@honorandcourge.org
(267)210.6956
www.honorandcouragefoundation.org
Categories