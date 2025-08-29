Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide.
Greenville, SC, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ocean Tides, a leading provider of premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, announced today its expansion to Walmart.com, making its high-quality wrapping supplies more widely accessible to consumers nationwide.
The brand, which has established its present on Amazon, is extending its reach to one of the largest retail marketplaces in the world. With this expansion, Ocean Tides introduces new tissue paper multipack collections designed for holiday gift wrapping, seasonal décor, and DIY craft projects.
Among the latest offerings are:
Red, White & Green Multipack — designed for holiday gift wrapping, seasonal crafts, and festive decorations.
Black, Gold & Silver Multipack — a sophisticated set ideal for weddings, parties, and elegant packaging.
“Ocean Tides is excited to bring its products to Walmart shoppers,” said the Ocean Tides Press Office. “Our mission has always been to provide premium tissue paper that inspires creativity — whether for holiday gift wrapping, DIY crafts, or special occasions. Expanding to Walmart.com allows us to reach even more people with products that are both practical and fun to use.”
Ocean Tides tissue paper is available in a wide range of colors, multipacks, and sizes to suit everything from small craft projects to large-scale gift wrapping. The brand continues to deliver quality, variety, and inspiration for customers who want decorative wrapping supplies that elevate their gifts and creative projects.
About Ocean Tides
Ocean Tides is a U.S.-based brand specializing in tissue paper for gift wrapping, crafts, and DIY projects. Known for its wide color selections and creative multipack options, Ocean Tides products are available through Amazon and Walmart marketplaces. The company is proudly veteran-owned and woman-owned, bringing family values and small-business dedication to every product.
Contact
Richard Sturdevant
864-517-5505
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JMT3FZX
