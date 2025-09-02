Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Hernando Beach, FL, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marina Rose Cruises is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category, presented by Guide to Florida. This achievement places Marina Rose Cruises among less than 10% of Florida businesses honored with this prestigious award.
The Best of Florida Awards, hosted annually by Guide to Florida and part of the StoryRoad.com family of pro-business publications, highlight outstanding businesses across the Southeast. The program is designed to support, recognize, educate, and encourage local businesses that provide exceptional experiences and services.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Captain Pat and Sheryl Coggins, owners of Marina Rose Cruises. “Our goal has always been to create memorable and romantic experiences on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Being recognized as one of the best in Florida confirms the dedication we put into every cruise.”
Marina Rose Cruises, a fully enclosed and climate-controlled paddle boat-style vessel, offers lunch, dinner, and sunset cruises along Florida’s Adventure Coast. Known for its intimate atmosphere, catered dining, and frequent dolphin sightings, Marina Rose has become a favorite for couples, celebrations, and private events.
For more information about Marina Rose Cruises or to book your next cruise, visit www.marinarosecruises.com or call (352) 232-8128.
