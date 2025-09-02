Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category

Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast.