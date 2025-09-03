EETech Announces Gold Sponsorship of WE United to Advance Female Leadership in the Industry
EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United.
Boise, ID, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United, a community dedicated to empowering and developing women in the electronics industry. This partnership underscores EETech's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable future in the electronics space.
EETech is proud to support the mission and initiatives of Women in Electronics and WE United. The upgrade to a Gold sponsorship reflects EETech’s dedication to driving meaningful change and contributing to an industry where women are not only present but also thriving in leadership positions. EETech, its leadership team, and the entire company believe that a diverse leadership landscape is essential for innovation, growth, and the overall success of the electronics sector. EETech’s members have found great value in the offerings of WE United including webinars and their mentorship programs.
“It is both an honor and a pleasure to partner with one of the most forward-thinking media companies in our industry, championing the future of leadership at a critical time when inclusion is an imperative, not an option,” said Jackie Mattox, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, WE United.
“The future of the electronics industry depends on the diversity of voices shaping it. By deepening our partnership with WE United, we’re investing in a future where women are not only included but are leading the charge in innovation, strategy, and transformation. We’re proud to stand with those who are redefining what leadership looks like in our industry.” — Martin Chatterton, CEO, EETech Group
Terra Gledhill
208-429-6533
https://eetech.com
Terra Gledhill
208-429-6533
https://eetech.com
