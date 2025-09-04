Giacomo Bruno Unveils “Error-Free AI Launch” Book: The Launch Mistakes Behind ChatGPT5 and a 30-Day Prelaunch Strategy for GPT6 and GROK5
Error-Free AI Launch: The 30-Day Prelaunch Method for CEOs Who Want to Turn Every Release into a Global Success
Milan, Italy, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At a time when artificial intelligence is redefining the rules of business, yet its launches too often risk becoming costly failures due to lack of strategy, Giacomo Bruno today publishes ERROR-FREE AI LAUNCH: The 30-Day Prelaunch Method for CEOs Who Want to Turn Every Release into a Global Success. The book provides a hands-on operational manual for leaders who want to navigate the complex AI market with confidence.
Bruno, an electronic engineer and a pioneer of digital publishing in Italy, with more than 23 years of experience and over 1,200 successful brand launches to his name, starts from his deep disappointment with poorly managed AI launches to offer a concrete solution.
“You can invest billions of dollars and years of work to create the most powerful artificial intelligence in the world,” Bruno says. “But if your direction is flawed, your story confused, and your promise misaligned with reality, you’ve built a rocket without a launchpad. You’ve wasted years of work, disappointed your market, and let the value of your innovation dissolve into noise.”
This book is not a theoretical essay but a playbook packed with field-tested strategies. Inside, readers will find the complete method to:
• Diagnose and neutralize the five archetypes of failure that plague AI launches, learning how to manage hype, communicate effectively with different audience segments, and avoid operational choices that undermine user trust.
• Execute step by step the “30-Day Prelaunch” strategy, a proven system for orchestrating a sequence of announcements that educates the market, builds a powerful narrative, and generates irresistible anticipation even before day zero.
• Master criticism in the 72 hours after launch by setting up an efficient “War Room,” monitoring the metrics that truly matter, and handling crisis communication with the discipline of a leader—turning every problem into an opportunity.
• Capitalize on post-launch momentum by converting early users into fans, transforming feedback into a winning product roadmap, and turning early successes into an unassailable market authority.
Recognized as the “father of eBooks in Italy” and creator of BookBench™, the first independent benchmark for writing AIs, Giacomo Bruno makes his deep experience available to help entrepreneurs and professionals build their personal brand and increase authority, visibility and revenue. The book offers a clear pathway to stop treating launches as chaotic events and start designing them as surgical operations.
ERROR-FREE AI LAUNCH is an essential guide for every CEO, manager and entrepreneur who wants to ensure that the value of their innovation is not wasted but turned into lasting global success.
The book is available on Amazon worldwide.
https://amzn.to/4692NxX
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome in 1977, is an electronic engineer who has been called by the press “the father of eBooks” for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore—nine years before Amazon and other publishers. He is the author of 36 bestsellers on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,200 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians. Considered the leading expert on AI applied to publishing, he is the creator of BookBench™, the first independent benchmark that evaluates the best AIs for writing books. He is followed by television, national news and the press, and helps entrepreneurs and professionals build their personal brand to increase authority, visibility and revenue by writing a book with their professional story. More info: https://www.brunoeditore.it
Bruno, an electronic engineer and a pioneer of digital publishing in Italy, with more than 23 years of experience and over 1,200 successful brand launches to his name, starts from his deep disappointment with poorly managed AI launches to offer a concrete solution.
“You can invest billions of dollars and years of work to create the most powerful artificial intelligence in the world,” Bruno says. “But if your direction is flawed, your story confused, and your promise misaligned with reality, you’ve built a rocket without a launchpad. You’ve wasted years of work, disappointed your market, and let the value of your innovation dissolve into noise.”
This book is not a theoretical essay but a playbook packed with field-tested strategies. Inside, readers will find the complete method to:
• Diagnose and neutralize the five archetypes of failure that plague AI launches, learning how to manage hype, communicate effectively with different audience segments, and avoid operational choices that undermine user trust.
• Execute step by step the “30-Day Prelaunch” strategy, a proven system for orchestrating a sequence of announcements that educates the market, builds a powerful narrative, and generates irresistible anticipation even before day zero.
• Master criticism in the 72 hours after launch by setting up an efficient “War Room,” monitoring the metrics that truly matter, and handling crisis communication with the discipline of a leader—turning every problem into an opportunity.
• Capitalize on post-launch momentum by converting early users into fans, transforming feedback into a winning product roadmap, and turning early successes into an unassailable market authority.
Recognized as the “father of eBooks in Italy” and creator of BookBench™, the first independent benchmark for writing AIs, Giacomo Bruno makes his deep experience available to help entrepreneurs and professionals build their personal brand and increase authority, visibility and revenue. The book offers a clear pathway to stop treating launches as chaotic events and start designing them as surgical operations.
ERROR-FREE AI LAUNCH is an essential guide for every CEO, manager and entrepreneur who wants to ensure that the value of their innovation is not wasted but turned into lasting global success.
The book is available on Amazon worldwide.
https://amzn.to/4692NxX
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome in 1977, is an electronic engineer who has been called by the press “the father of eBooks” for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore—nine years before Amazon and other publishers. He is the author of 36 bestsellers on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,200 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians. Considered the leading expert on AI applied to publishing, he is the creator of BookBench™, the first independent benchmark that evaluates the best AIs for writing books. He is followed by television, national news and the press, and helps entrepreneurs and professionals build their personal brand to increase authority, visibility and revenue by writing a book with their professional story. More info: https://www.brunoeditore.it
Contact
Bruno EditoreContact
https://www.brunoeditore.it
https://www.brunoeditore.it
Categories