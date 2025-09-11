Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects
Fort Worth, TX, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Animal Grantmakers, the nation’s only group of philanthropic funders focused on protecting and enabling the wellbeing of all types of animals, will convene its members, other animal protection funders, funders whose interests intersect with animals, academics, scientists, advocates, and other experts in downtown Fort Worth next month. Taking place at the historic Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, the 2025 Animal Grantmakers Conference—Bigger and Better Together—will aim to point to ways to collaborate and cooperate with allied funders, as well as highlight collective impact initiatives with stakeholders from across the animal protection ecosystem working synergistically to achieve lasting change.
Sponsored by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Best Friends Animal Society, Maddie’s Fund®, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, Perry LeBaron Fund, an anonymous sponsor, American Anti-Vivisection Society, Summerlee Foundation, Tigers in America®, Botstiber Institute for Wildlife Fertility Control, and EveryCat Health Foundation, Bigger and Better Together will provide an unparalleled opportunity for funders of animal protection programs and interrelated campaigns to hear from leading animal protection and welfare experts. In addition to addressing myriad issues, challenges, and topics relevant to animal protection funders, the conference will feature a full day of member-led presentations, workshops, and interactive discussions so that attendees can share knowledge and learn more about each other’s work in order to help them become more effective and impactful in their grantmaking.
“The 26th Annual Animal Grantmakers Conference will feature speakers from Texas, across the U.S., and around the world whose successful programs exemplify the concept of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts,” said Bethany Heins, board president of Animal Grantmakers and director, shelter collaborative at Best Friends Animal Society. “Given that animals still receive the smallest fraction of philanthropic dollars in the United States, despite exponential growth in animal philanthropy in the 21st century, it is critical that funders of animal protection collaborate effectively to maximize the impact of funds available for animal protection causes to confer the greatest benefit.”
On the first day of the conference, speakers will discuss such topics as: the moral weight of different types of animals, which will explore how the successful strategies developed for the animals that people know and love might create pathways to help those that have been overlooked; grantmaking to achieve systemic change for dogs and cats, which will draw on examples from across the globe; using peer-to-peer grantmaking for increased lifesaving in companion animal shelters, which will showcase four different collaborative partnerships achieving success for animals in Texas; and, protecting farm animals in large meat-producing states like Texas. After lunch, attendees will hear five short, lively, and inspiring “Lightning Talks” on diverse topics, including: the links between animal abuse and human violence; animals in tourism; making AI a positive force for animals; animal sanctuaries as lifetime care; and, improving animal welfare in aquatic food systems.
Other highlights include: a choice of field trips to Bat World Sanctuary and Lake Mineral Wells State Park or two Humane Society of North Texas sites, HSNT Equine Ranch and the Saxe Forte Adoption Center; a welcome and networking reception; presentation of the 2025 Melanie Anderson Lifetime Excellence in Animal Protection (LEAP) Award; a gala reception and dinner keynoted by American philosopher Jeff Sebo, an animal rights activist and associate professor at New York University; workshops on designing smarter grants, and measuring grant impact and data-driven decision-making; a special session for non-members; an evening of dine-arounds to some of Fort Worth’s best vegan or vegan-friendly restaurants; and, more.
The deadline to reserve a room at the Hilton Fort Worth at the discounted rate for conference attendees is September 23, 2025; and, the deadline to register for the conference is October 3, 2025.
The conference is for organizations and individuals that are primarily grantmakers, members of Animal Grantmakers, and individuals and organizations that advise and facilitate grants from animal funders to non-profits or whose work supports the mission of Animal Grantmakers. It is not open to the general public.
About Animal Grantmakers
Animal Grantmakers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the nation’s only funder affinity group focused on protecting and enabling the wellbeing of all animals. A diverse group of foundations, public charities, corporate giving programs, individuals, and other philanthropists, Animal Grantmakers welcomes funders with animal protection, welfare, and rights perspectives. Animal Grantmakers seeks to empower its members and allies to deploy, grow, and leverage their resources more effectively on behalf of animals, people, and the environment.
Sponsored by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Best Friends Animal Society, Maddie’s Fund®, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, Perry LeBaron Fund, an anonymous sponsor, American Anti-Vivisection Society, Summerlee Foundation, Tigers in America®, Botstiber Institute for Wildlife Fertility Control, and EveryCat Health Foundation, Bigger and Better Together will provide an unparalleled opportunity for funders of animal protection programs and interrelated campaigns to hear from leading animal protection and welfare experts. In addition to addressing myriad issues, challenges, and topics relevant to animal protection funders, the conference will feature a full day of member-led presentations, workshops, and interactive discussions so that attendees can share knowledge and learn more about each other’s work in order to help them become more effective and impactful in their grantmaking.
“The 26th Annual Animal Grantmakers Conference will feature speakers from Texas, across the U.S., and around the world whose successful programs exemplify the concept of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts,” said Bethany Heins, board president of Animal Grantmakers and director, shelter collaborative at Best Friends Animal Society. “Given that animals still receive the smallest fraction of philanthropic dollars in the United States, despite exponential growth in animal philanthropy in the 21st century, it is critical that funders of animal protection collaborate effectively to maximize the impact of funds available for animal protection causes to confer the greatest benefit.”
On the first day of the conference, speakers will discuss such topics as: the moral weight of different types of animals, which will explore how the successful strategies developed for the animals that people know and love might create pathways to help those that have been overlooked; grantmaking to achieve systemic change for dogs and cats, which will draw on examples from across the globe; using peer-to-peer grantmaking for increased lifesaving in companion animal shelters, which will showcase four different collaborative partnerships achieving success for animals in Texas; and, protecting farm animals in large meat-producing states like Texas. After lunch, attendees will hear five short, lively, and inspiring “Lightning Talks” on diverse topics, including: the links between animal abuse and human violence; animals in tourism; making AI a positive force for animals; animal sanctuaries as lifetime care; and, improving animal welfare in aquatic food systems.
Other highlights include: a choice of field trips to Bat World Sanctuary and Lake Mineral Wells State Park or two Humane Society of North Texas sites, HSNT Equine Ranch and the Saxe Forte Adoption Center; a welcome and networking reception; presentation of the 2025 Melanie Anderson Lifetime Excellence in Animal Protection (LEAP) Award; a gala reception and dinner keynoted by American philosopher Jeff Sebo, an animal rights activist and associate professor at New York University; workshops on designing smarter grants, and measuring grant impact and data-driven decision-making; a special session for non-members; an evening of dine-arounds to some of Fort Worth’s best vegan or vegan-friendly restaurants; and, more.
The deadline to reserve a room at the Hilton Fort Worth at the discounted rate for conference attendees is September 23, 2025; and, the deadline to register for the conference is October 3, 2025.
The conference is for organizations and individuals that are primarily grantmakers, members of Animal Grantmakers, and individuals and organizations that advise and facilitate grants from animal funders to non-profits or whose work supports the mission of Animal Grantmakers. It is not open to the general public.
About Animal Grantmakers
Animal Grantmakers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the nation’s only funder affinity group focused on protecting and enabling the wellbeing of all animals. A diverse group of foundations, public charities, corporate giving programs, individuals, and other philanthropists, Animal Grantmakers welcomes funders with animal protection, welfare, and rights perspectives. Animal Grantmakers seeks to empower its members and allies to deploy, grow, and leverage their resources more effectively on behalf of animals, people, and the environment.
Contact
Animal GrantmakersContact
Jill Hoffman
323-719-7111
animalgrantmakers.org
Jill Hoffman
323-719-7111
animalgrantmakers.org
Categories