Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class.
Madison, GA, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bulldog Steel Fabrication has once again combined craftsmanship and community spirit with the unveiling of two towering 20-foot steel statues of Joan of Arc.
The statues depict the legendary French heroine in full armor, sword raised high in defiance and courage. Beneath her stands a steel shield marked with Joan’s crest and a replica of her historic signature, carefully reproduced from a certified 15th-century document.
Created as a gift from Bulldog Steel Fabrication to Saint Michael’s Iron Horse Foundation—a nonprofit located in Marion, Alabama dedicated to supporting U.S. military veterans and their families—the statues highlight both artistry and service.
While Bulldog Steel handled the design and construction, the finishing touches came from the creative talents of Morgan County High School visual arts teacher Kristin Chandler and student Maggie Rogers. Together, they painted both statues with striking, lifelike detail that brings the steelwork to life.
In recognition of their efforts, Bulldog Steel presented the MCHS visual arts class with a $500 donation to support classroom supplies.
This is not the first collaboration between Bulldog Steel and MCHS on behalf of Iron Horse Charities. In 2024, the partnership produced equally impressive steel statues of Saint Michael, establishing what is becoming a tradition of art, history, and philanthropy.
“Bulldog Steel is proud to give back to veterans and their families while also providing students the chance to contribute their talents to something lasting. It’s a project that unites history, craftsmanship, and community,” said Carlin Thomas, President of Bulldog Steel Fabrication.
The statues will stand as enduring symbols of bravery and sacrifice—both in honor of Joan of Arc and the veterans served by Iron Horse Charities.
For more information, visit:
Bulldog Steel Fabrication: https://www.bsfga.com/
Saint Michael’s Iron Horse Foundation: https://www.stmichaelsironhorse.org/
Morgan County High School Visual Arts: https://www.facebook.com/mchsartdogs/
Contact
Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLCContact
Carlin Thomas
706-343-9830
www.bsfga.com
