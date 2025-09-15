Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More

Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid.