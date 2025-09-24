Lahint: a Saudi Startup Achieving Regional Expansion and International Accreditations in GovTech

Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup founded in 2023 and based in Dammam, achieved major milestones in 2025, including four ISO certifications, accreditation from SDAIA as an AI service provider with the Waee badge, and listing among Asia’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands. The company also signed agreements in Saudi Arabia and Oman, expanding its regional presence while targeting automation of 50 government services by 2026.