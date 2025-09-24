Lahint: a Saudi Startup Achieving Regional Expansion and International Accreditations in GovTech
Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup founded in 2023 and based in Dammam, achieved major milestones in 2025, including four ISO certifications, accreditation from SDAIA as an AI service provider with the Waee badge, and listing among Asia’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands. The company also signed agreements in Saudi Arabia and Oman, expanding its regional presence while targeting automation of 50 government services by 2026.
Dammam, Saudi Arabia, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi startup specializing in the automation of government operations, has reported a series of significant developments during 2025. These include official accreditation from national authorities, the achievement of international certifications, recognition in regional growth rankings, and the signing of cooperation agreements both locally and across the Gulf region.
In September 2025, Lahint was awarded four international certifications covering quality management, IT service management, information security, and cloud data protection, following independent audits conducted by accredited certification bodies. These certifications — ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, ISO 9001, and ISO/IEC 27018 — represent formal recognition of the company’s compliance with international standards in operational quality, regulatory alignment, and data protection.
During the same year, the company also announced its plan to expand automation coverage to 50 government services by 2026. The initiative is intended to support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, with a focus on streamlining complex administrative processes such as contract registration, licensing, and workforce management.
At the national level, Lahint received accreditation from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) as an authorized AI service provider and was awarded the Waee badge, a designation granted to organizations that comply with AI governance standards. This recognition confirms the company’s ability to provide AI-driven solutions within regulatory frameworks emphasizing transparency and accountability.
Regionally, Lahint was listed among the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands in Asia 2025, a ranking that highlights companies demonstrating strong growth, innovation, and market impact. This recognition followed the company’s earlier achievement in 2024, when it was named Best Startup in Saudi Arabia at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, further strengthening its local and regional presence.
As part of its expansion strategy, Lahint signed multiple agreements in 2025 with Saudi government-related companies to introduce automation technologies into public services. Earlier in the year, the company also entered into an agreement with Ebanah in Oman, valued at USD 5 million over three years, to support the development of digital infrastructure in the Sultanate, and is currently participating in the Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for GovTech program 2025 among 24 other startups worldwide.
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dammam, Lahint develops platforms and solutions that apply artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to simplify administrative workflows. Its technologies are used in areas such as contract registration, employee services, licensing, and compliance reporting.
Within just two years of its establishment, the company has achieved a series of milestones that illustrate the growing role of emerging GovTech firms in supporting digital transformation initiatives both in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf region.
