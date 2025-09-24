Wicked Fabulous: Holiday Gift Guide from an LGBTQ-Owned Brand That Gives Back
Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned online shop blending funky apparel, natural stone jewelry, and pride-themed accessories. Each piece celebrates love, healing, and authentic expression—whether it’s a grounding chakra bracelet, a vibrant pride pin, or a playful tee from their “Wicked Funny” collection. Even better, a portion of every sale supports LGBTQ+ youth charities, making every gift a chance to give back. Founded on the Massachusetts South Shore, Wicked Fabulous is LGBTQ community-driven.
Hull, MA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This holiday season, Wicked Fabulous is redefining what it means to give a gift with meaning. Founded by members of the LGBTQ+ community in 2020, the online store offers a vibrant mix of funky apparel, zen-inspired natural stone LGBTQ jewelry, and pride-themed accessories—perfect for anyone looking to celebrate love, healing, and authentic self-expression.
But Wicked Fabulous isn’t just about style. The brand donates 10% of every sale to LGBTQ+ youth charities, ensuring that each purchase supports empowerment and acceptance where it matters most. Past efforts have included scholarship funds and partnerships with organizations that directly uplift queer youth.
“Every piece we sell carries energy—whether it’s the grounding of natural stone bracelets, the pride of a rainbow accessory, or the fun of our Wicked Funny collection,” said David Goulart. “And we want that energy to ripple outward into the community. Shopping with us means you’re not only buying a gift, you’re making a difference.”
With a growing reputation for quality, inclusivity, and giving back, Wicked Fabulous has become a go-to for customers who want gifts that feel both personal and purposeful. From chakra bracelets and bohemian pendants to holiday-ready pride wear, their collections are designed to resonate across identities while staying deeply rooted in the LGBTQ+ experience.
Perfect for Holiday Buyer’s Guides
LGBTQ+-Owned Brand – Founded and operated with a mission of equality, authenticity, and representation.
Giving Back – 10% of profits go directly to LGBTQ+ youth-focused charities.
Unique Gifting – A curated blend of natural stone jewelry, apparel, and LGBTQ pride accessories.
Authentic Story – A community-driven business proudly based in Hull, Massachusetts.
For editors seeking meaningful LGBTQ+-owned businesses to feature in holiday buyers guides, Wicked Fabulous is an ideal fit. With its mission-driven approach, colorful product line, and story of love and community, this brand embodies the true spirit of holiday giving.
Shop the collection at: https://wickedfabulous.com
Contact: David Goulart
Email: orders@wickedfabulous.com
Website: https://wickedfabulous.com
David James
617-272-5774
wickedfabulous.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/wickedfabulouscom
Instagram: Instagram.com/wickedfabulouscom
YouTube: Youtube.com/@WickedFabulous
Twitter/X: Twitter.com/Wicked_Fabulous
Threads: Threads.net/@wickedfabulouscom
