Geekland Unveils the GK-WF1039T-HID, a Versatile Android Tablet with Integrated HID Proximity Card Reader for Time Clocks & Meeting Room Application & built-in PoE
Atlanta, GA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Geekland, a leading provider of innovative industrial-grade technology, today announced the launch of its newest product, the GK-WF1039T-HID. This versatile 10.1-inch Android tablet is designed as an all-in-one solution for OEMs and developers, featuring a built-in HID Proximity card reader and robust specifications for demanding applications.
The GK-WF1039T-HID is engineered to simplify the development of a wide range of applications, including time clocks, meeting room displays, and security panels. Its integrated HID Omnikey 5127CK card reader can read a variety of common low- and high-frequency credentials, such as iCLASS®, MIFARE®, and HID Prox. It also supports NFC and Bluetooth for mobile access and BT Smart for HID Mobile Access credentials. This dual-frequency capability allows it to simultaneously read credentials from a comprehensive list of technologies, including HID Prox, Indala®, EM Prox, iCLASS, iCLASS SE®, iCLASS Seos®, MIFARE Classic®, and MIFARE DESFire EV1®.
"The GK-WF1039T-HID is a testament to our commitment to delivering a high-quality, reliable, and functional platform for our OEM and development partners," said Scott Harper, VP Product Management for Geekland. "Unlike other market solutions that rely on an external card reader, the GK-WF1039T-HID’s integrated design makes it an all-in-one solution that’s easy to install and operate. Its powerful specifications, durable design, and integrated HID Prox reader make it an excellent choice for a variety of applications, from corporate time management systems to security systems."
Powered by a Quad-core Cortex A55 CPU with 4GB of RAM, the tablet delivers powerful performance for complex applications. Its vibrant 10.1-inch IPS LCD touchscreen provides a clear display with a 1280x800 resolution. Developers can take advantage of the available SDK to create innovative applications with user authentication using both the card reader and the front camera for facial recognition.
The tablet offers flexible connectivity, including built-in Power over Ethernet (PoE), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2, simplifying installation by providing both power and data over a single cable. Its VESA 75x75 compatibility allows for easy wall or desk mounting. As a GMS certified device, the GK-WF1039T-HID offers full access to the Google Play Store and other Google services, ensuring a familiar and feature-rich user environment.
Key Features Include:
Processor: RK3576 Quad-core Cortex A55 CPU with 4GB RAM
Display: 10.1-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1280x800 resolution) with 10-point G+G touch
Connectivity: Built-in PoE, Wi-Fi (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.2, and Ethernet (10/100/1000M)
Integrated Hardware: Built-in HID Prox RFID reader (Omnikey 5127CK), 5.0MP camera, microphone, and speakers
Versatility: Ideal for professional digital signage, time clocks, meeting room applications, and security systems.
Mounting: VESA 75x75 compatible for easy installation
About Geekland:
Geekland USA, LLC, established in Atlanta, GA, in 2010, is a privately-owned company specializing in OEM/ODM contract design and manufacturing services. Geekland provides custom-built Android, Linux, and Windows-based touchscreen devices for a wide range of industrial applications, including digital signage, building automation, and POS/KDS. The company's mission is to help customers design, develop, and market smart devices that leverage cutting-edge technologies to gain a competitive edge.
Categories