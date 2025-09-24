Geekland Unveils the GK-WF1039T-HID, a Versatile Android Tablet with Integrated HID Proximity Card Reader for Time Clocks & Meeting Room Application & built-in PoE

Geekland, a leading provider of innovative industrial-grade technology, today announced the launch of its newest product, the GK-WF1039T-HID. This versatile 10.1-inch Android GMS certified tablet comes with a built-in HID Proximity card reader (Omnikey 5127CK) that can read a variety of common low and high frequency card technologies, including iCLASS®, MIFARE® and HID Prox, plus BT Smart to support HID Mobile Access credentials.