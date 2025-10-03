CO.LAB Announces Fall 2025 Sustainable Mobility Cohort
The Company Lab (CO.LAB) today announced the newest class of its Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, a six-week program designed to propel startups shaping the future-forward movement of goods, people, energy, and data. These innovators represent cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, distributed energy, quantum-informed grid optimization, and supply chain.
Out of a competitive pool of 101 applicants from 17+ countries, five startups were selected for the Fall 2025 cohort. These innovators represent cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, distributed energy, quantum-informed grid optimization, and supply chain accountability.
Meet the Fall 2025 Cohort:
- Atlas – AI-powered Mission Control platform turning traffic cameras into transportation intelligence. Detects 87+ real-time events (crashes, congestion, infrastructure failures, safety risks) and scores intersections on safety, efficiency, and environmental impact—all without requiring new hardware.
Founder: Nick Borrego
- Derapi – A universal, cloud-based API for the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) sector, providing a standardized interface to connect solar inverters, batteries, EV chargers, and other devices across manufacturers.
Founder: Thomas Lee
- Qubit Engineering – A deep-tech startup applying physics-informed AI and quantum-inspired optimization to revolutionize grid intelligence. Its scalable software helps utilities manage renewable integration, aging infrastructure, and grid complexity in real time.
Founder: Marouane Salhi
- ShipItPro – Dock-to-dock cargo verification system that uses QR scanning, smartphone checklists, and Load Execution Reports to reduce damage and drive accountability in freight handling.
Founder: Wes Montague
- Zeus Robotics – Developer of autonomous delivery robots for hospitals and clinics, streamlining the transport of medications, lab samples, equipment, and laundry while reducing staff workload.
Founder: Vivek Thankachan
Positioning Chattanooga as a Testbed for the Future of Mobility
The Sustainable Mobility Accelerator is part of CO.LAB’s broader mission to establish Chattanooga as a hub for sustainable mobility innovation. By connecting startups with regional assets—including EPB’s smart grid, the Smart Corridor, and partnerships with industry leaders such as TVA, Volkswagen, and UTC—CO.LAB provides founders with an environment uniquely suited for piloting real-world solutions.
“Our cohort companies are tackling some of the toughest challenges in energy, transportation, and data infrastructure,” said Tasia Malakasis, CEO of CO.LAB. “By bringing these entrepreneurs to Chattanooga, we’re not just advancing their ventures—we’re reinforcing this city’s role as a national leader in sustainable mobility and innovation.”
"At EPB, we're committed to keeping Chattanooga on the cutting edge, from the world's fastest community-wide internet to the nation's first commercially available quantum networking and computing hub," said Janet Rehberg, president and CEO-elect, EPB. "As part of our mission-driven commitment to strengthening our local economy, partnering with CO.LAB’s accelerator helps entrepreneurs pilot solutions that drive innovation and create real impact for our community.”
Program Showcase:
The cohort will conclude with a Sustainable Mobility Showcase on October 23, 2025, at the Barrel House Ballroom in Chattanooga. Startups will present their solutions and progress to an audience of investors, corporate leaders, and community stakeholders.
About CO.LAB
The Company Lab (CO.LAB) is a nonprofit startup accelerator based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Focused on building the future-forward movement of people, goods, energy, and data, CO.LAB connects entrepreneurs with the resources, partnerships, and testbeds they need to scale innovations that matter.
Media Contact:
Barry Grove
The Company Lab
Barry@colab.is
