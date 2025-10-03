CO.LAB Announces Fall 2025 Sustainable Mobility Cohort

The Company Lab (CO.LAB) today announced the newest class of its Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, a six-week program designed to propel startups shaping the future-forward movement of goods, people, energy, and data. These innovators represent cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, distributed energy, quantum-informed grid optimization, and supply chain.