World Premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” in Los Angeles

Los Angeles will host the world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” on October 12, 2025, performed by the Hispano String Quartet. The concert, part of Hispanic Heritage Month, also features premieres by Giovanni Piacentini, Alejandro Román, and Tomás Peire Serrate. Guerra’s new work blends Spanish musical traditions with contemporary chamber writing, highlighting the cultural ties of the Hispanic world.