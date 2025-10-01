World Premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” in Los Angeles
Los Angeles will host the world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” on October 12, 2025, performed by the Hispano String Quartet. The concert, part of Hispanic Heritage Month, also features premieres by Giovanni Piacentini, Alejandro Román, and Tomás Peire Serrate. Guerra’s new work blends Spanish musical traditions with contemporary chamber writing, highlighting the cultural ties of the Hispanic world.
Pasadena, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Composer and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Yalil Guerra will unveil his latest work, String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España,” at a concert by the Hispano String Quartet in Los Angeles. The performance marks the world premiere of the piece, which draws on Spanish musical traditions and contemporary chamber writing.
The event, scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, will present four premieres in total: two world premieres and two U.S. premieres. Alongside Guerra’s work, the program includes compositions by Giovanni Piacentini (Mexico), Alejandro Román (Spain), and Tomás Peire Serrate (Spain).
Guerra described Noches de España as a tribute to Spain’s cultural heritage, combining rhythmic vitality with lyrical expression. “I wanted to celebrate the timeless beauty of Spain—its nights, its poetry, its music—and translate that into a modern string quartet,” he said in advance of the premiere.
Founded by Guerra, the Hispano String Quartet specializes in the performance of works by Hispanic and Latin American composers. The ensemble aims to highlight diverse voices often underrepresented in the classical repertoire.
The concert underscores Los Angeles’ role as a hub for new music and cross-cultural dialogue, bringing together contemporary voices from across the Hispanic world.
Concert Information
Date:
Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 7:30 pm
Location:
St. Andrew Catholic Church
311 North Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA. 91103
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-la-hispanidad-concert-tickets-1506014432709?aff=oddtdtcreator
The event, scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, will present four premieres in total: two world premieres and two U.S. premieres. Alongside Guerra’s work, the program includes compositions by Giovanni Piacentini (Mexico), Alejandro Román (Spain), and Tomás Peire Serrate (Spain).
Guerra described Noches de España as a tribute to Spain’s cultural heritage, combining rhythmic vitality with lyrical expression. “I wanted to celebrate the timeless beauty of Spain—its nights, its poetry, its music—and translate that into a modern string quartet,” he said in advance of the premiere.
Founded by Guerra, the Hispano String Quartet specializes in the performance of works by Hispanic and Latin American composers. The ensemble aims to highlight diverse voices often underrepresented in the classical repertoire.
The concert underscores Los Angeles’ role as a hub for new music and cross-cultural dialogue, bringing together contemporary voices from across the Hispanic world.
Concert Information
Date:
Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 7:30 pm
Location:
St. Andrew Catholic Church
311 North Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA. 91103
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-la-hispanidad-concert-tickets-1506014432709?aff=oddtdtcreator
Contact
RYCY ProductionsContact
Cary Ramos
818-281-5320
www.rycy.com
Cary Ramos
818-281-5320
www.rycy.com
Categories