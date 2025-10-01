ROLV LLC Announces Speedup Test Showing Up to 160x and 99% Energy Savings in Sparse AI Computing on NVIDIA/AMD GPU and Googler TPU
Backed by a fast-track parent patent and four Continuation-in-Part (CIP) filings, the ROLV Library delivers unprecedented speedups of up to 145.71x on NVIDIA hardware, 121.77x on AMD, and 160x on Google TPUs, alongside energy savings of up to 99.31%—all without sacrificing accuracy.
ROLV, LLC (ROLV.AI), the developer of rolv.ai, today announced updates to its patent-pending ROLV (Reinforcement-Optimized Lightweight Vector processing) Library. This hardware-agnostic software suite supports sparse data processing in AI, cryptocurrency mining, mobile computing, and technologies such as quantum and optical systems. Backed by a fast-track parent patent and four Continuation-in-Part (CIP) filings, the ROLV Library offers speedups of up to 145.71x on NVIDIA hardware, 121.77x on AMD, and 160x on Google TPUs, along with energy savings of up to 99.31%, while maintaining accuracy.Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with an engineering office in Norway, ROLV LLC focuses on sustainable computing solutions through rolv.ai. The ROLV Library uses mathematical methods to optimize sparse workloads, reducing computational complexity. This helps address growing energy use in data centers, expected to reach 400-500 TWh in 2025. In cryptocurrency mining, it could lower Bitcoin's 173 TWh annual consumption by up to 99%, potentially saving $17.1-22.3 billion. For mobile devices, battery life extensions of up to 50% could reduce the global mobile ecosystem's 290 TWh footprint by 30-50%, resulting in $1-5 billion in annual savings."ROLV offers a practical approach to computing, similar to foundational technologies like the transistor or integrated circuit," said Rolv E. Heggenhougen, Founder and CEO of ROLV, LLC. "By emphasizing mathematical efficiency over hardware scaling, we're supporting AI organizations in achieving better results with fewer resources via rolv.ai."
The ROLV Library's design works across binary, quantum, DNA, optical, and plant-based systems, providing reliability in various environments. Its applications include AI/ML ($300-400B market in 2025), crypto mining ($3-50B), and mobile/edge computing ($1-25B), with a total addressable market of $300-500B expanding to $1.3-3T by 2030.
About ROLV LLC
ROLV LLC, owner of rolv.ai, is a Florida-based corporation with Norwegian engineering roots, dedicated to advancing energy-efficient computing through software solutions. Founded by serial entrepreneur Rolv E. Heggenhougen, the company holds multiple patent applications and focuses on sustainable AI technologies.
Media Contact:
Rolv E. Heggenhougen
CEO, ROLV, LLC
Email: rolv@rolv.ai
