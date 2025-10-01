ROLV LLC Announces Speedup Test Showing Up to 160x and 99% Energy Savings in Sparse AI Computing on NVIDIA/AMD GPU and Googler TPU

Backed by a fast-track parent patent and four Continuation-in-Part (CIP) filings, the ROLV Library delivers unprecedented speedups of up to 145.71x on NVIDIA hardware, 121.77x on AMD, and 160x on Google TPUs, alongside energy savings of up to 99.31%—all without sacrificing accuracy.