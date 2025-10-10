Award-Winning AI Simulation Transforms UTI Education; Iridium CE Wins Silver at 20th Annual w3 Awards for Innovation in Medical Learning Experiences

Iridium CE, in partnership with Global Education Group, has won a Silver w3 Award for its AI-powered UTI education program, Rethinking Uncomplicated UTIs. The interactive simulation enables HCPs to diagnose and treat virtual patients in real-time, improving competence, confidence, and antibiotic stewardship. With 1,500+ learners reached and strong outcomes, this marks the program’s second major award. Supported by an educational grant from GSK.