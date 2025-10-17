Dave Vass Consulting Updates Legal Claim Against Trufla Technology Over Alleged Software Ownership Dispute
Dave Vass Consulting Inc. (DVCI) has filed an amended Statement of Claim in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (File No. 2001-11303, amended May 28, 2025) against Trufla Technology Ltd. and Gemstar Holdings Ltd., alleging unauthorized use of its “ClickHook” software—claimed to be rebranded as “truLeads”—in a 2019 Lockton deal alleged to generate $3–$5M in total and $1–$2M annually, and asserting breaches of ownership promises and copyright (Reg. No. 1164752). DVCI seeks $5M+ in damages.
Calgary, Canada, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dave Vass Consulting Inc. (DVCI), along with related plaintiffs, has filed an amended statement of claim in an ongoing lawsuit in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta against Trufla Technology Ltd. and Gemstar Holdings Ltd. Initiated in 2020, this action stems from a series of alleged corporate transactions beginning in 2015, with the amended filing dated May 28, 2025 (Court File Number 2001-11303). The case reflects a six-year effort by DVCI to address alleged contractual and intellectual property disputes involving Trufla.
According to the court document, the plaintiffs allege that DVCI developed a leads management software platform, "ClickHook," in 2013; that this platform was later integrated into services by predecessor companies that amalgamated to form Trufla in 2018; and that oral promises were made regarding shared ownership in a low-commission insurance aggregator business and compensation tied to the commercial success of ClickHook, including a potential "Technology Payment" based on its valuation; a promise the plaintiffs claim has gone unfulfilled despite years of negotiation attempts.
The filing further alleges that a 2019 agreement between Trufla and Lockton Companies, a global insurance brokerage, utilized the ClickHook platform, claimed to have been rebranded as "truLeads" for Lockton and other brokers. This arrangement allegedly generated significant revenues estimated at $3 to $5 million with ongoing annual payments potentially exceeding $1 to $2 million. The plaintiffs allege that DVCI's ownership rights in the platform were misrepresented during negotiations with Lockton and that unauthorized use of the software—marketed as truLeads—continued after consent was revoked in 2019, constituting alleged copyright infringement under Canada’s Copyright Act. The registered copyright for the platform (Registration Number 1164752) is cited in support.
The plaintiffs are seeking remedies including damages of at least $5 million, an accounting of profits, injunctions to halt further use of the platform, and delivery or destruction of related materials. The filing underscores that these claims arise from alleged breaches of agreements and fiduciary duties, with no resolution achieved despite prolonged efforts to resolve the matter privately. A publicly posted copy of the amended Statement of Claim can be viewed here.
In a statement provided by DVCI, David Vass said, "This isn't about the money, it's the principle. I look forward to the day when I can tell my story under oath in front of a judge. If a favorable resolution is reached, all proceeds will be used to further our current mission of helping people heal who have cancer."
Trufla Technology Ltd., an Alberta-based provider of digital insurance solutions, has contested the allegations but has not publicly commented on the recent amended filing as of this date.
This press release is based solely on publicly available court filings and does not constitute legal advice or an endorsement of the claims. For more information, contact Media Matters in Lawsuits.
About Dave Vass Consulting Inc. DVCI is an Alberta-based company specializing in software development and digital services, founded by David Vass. With over a decade of experience starting and growing companies, Vass has pioneered user platforms for leads management and optimization, contributing significantly to the tech landscape before this dispute arose. He co-founded CostCertified in 2017, a groundbreaking construction estimation platform now known as Bolster, which gained acceptance into Y Combinator—the world's most prestigious startup accelerator—and broke Alberta records with an $8.45 million seed round in 2021, the largest VC-backed seed funding in the province at the time. More recently, Vass has applied his entrepreneurial expertise to start The Healing Oasis in British Columbia, a retreat dedicated to helping people with cancer heal through naturopathic therapies and supportive care, reflecting his commitment to leveraging business acumen for community impact.
Contact
Mark Douglas
778-946-6813
mediamatterslawsuits.com
