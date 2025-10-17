Dave Vass Consulting Updates Legal Claim Against Trufla Technology Over Alleged Software Ownership Dispute

Dave Vass Consulting Inc. (DVCI) has filed an amended Statement of Claim in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (File No. 2001-11303, amended May 28, 2025) against Trufla Technology Ltd. and Gemstar Holdings Ltd., alleging unauthorized use of its “ClickHook” software—claimed to be rebranded as “truLeads”—in a 2019 Lockton deal alleged to generate $3–$5M in total and $1–$2M annually, and asserting breaches of ownership promises and copyright (Reg. No. 1164752). DVCI seeks $5M+ in damages.