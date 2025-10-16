New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts
Menlo Park, CA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), a leading provider of strategic market insights for the life sciences industry, has released its highly anticipated Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment—an in-depth report designed to guide Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and biopharma sponsors through a rapidly changing and competitive preclinical R&D environment.
Based on a survey of 150 senior biopharma outsourcing decision-makers, this comprehensive report sheds light on critical trends shaping the preclinical services market through 2027. From budget allocations and vendor benchmarking to geographic outsourcing patterns and the adoption of non-animal methods (NAMs), this report offers the hard data and actionable intelligence needed to stay competitive.
“With increasing pressure on budgets and timelines, CROs like Charles River Labs, Labcorp, WuXi and Eurofins, and sponsors increasingly need to make informed decisions that are grounded in data,” said Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group. “This report gives them a clear view of what’s driving decision-making, perceptions of leading preclinical CROs and valuable performance benchmarking data.”
Key Insights Include:
- 2025–2027 Budget Forecasts: Understand where preclinical spending is growing, shrinking, or stabilizing.
- Outsourcing Shifts: See how much of the budget is going to CROs.
- NAMs & Innovation Impact: Track how non-animal methods and emerging technologies are disrupting traditional approaches.
- CRO Performance Benchmarks: Learn which CROs are leading in innovation, value, and customer satisfaction, or falling short.
- Brand Strength and Awareness: Brand recall, consideration, preference, trust and advocacy
- Bundled Service Trends: Discover which service combinations are most commonly contracted together.
- RFP Volume Outlook: Forecast how many formal bids are expected from sponsors through 2027.
- Decision Drivers: Go beyond cost to understand what really influences sponsor choices.
Who Should Read This Report:
- CRO Commercial Leaders: Customer intelligence, business development, and sales teams looking to align with sponsor priorities and win more RFPs.
- Biopharma Procurement & Outsourcing Teams: Benchmark sourcing strategies and vendor expectations against industry norms.
- Strategy & Marketing Executives: Position your organization around what sponsors value most—responsiveness, expertise, flexibility, and innovation and identify new white-space opportunities.
Whether you’re a CRO selling services or a sponsor outsourcing studies, the Preclinical Services Landscape Assessment provides the strategic clarity you need to thrive in today’s high-stakes environment.
To learn more or to download report sample pages, visit www.lifesciencestrategy.com/publications.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of service, therapeutic, and technology industries including contract research and manufacturing services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
Contact
Jon Meyer
1-800-941-6373
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
