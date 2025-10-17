Aviation High School Launches Next-Generation STEM Pathways in Aerospace, AI, Rocketry, Robotics, and Drone Technology
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is redefining STEM education with programs in aviation, aerospace, AI, and robotics. Students can graduate with FAA Part 107 drone certification, Private Pilot Ground School completion, and college credits.
Miami, FL, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The sky is no longer the limit for students at Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy (AHSA). The school has announced new STEM pathways in aviation, aerospace, artificial intelligence, rocketry, robotics, and drone technology — preparing the next generation of pilots, engineers, and innovators.
With a hands-on, future-focused curriculum, Aviation High School introduces students to every aspect of the aviation industry — from flight theory and drone operations to aircraft systems, propulsion, and emerging aerospace design.
“We’re not just teaching about aviation — we’re teaching the future of it,” said Reinaldo Valentino, Head of Schools. “Our students graduate ready to enter industries that are growing faster than almost any other field.”
Where High School Meets the Future of Flight
Aviation High School blends classroom instruction with real-world experience. Students explore multiple areas of study including:
Drone Technology and Flight Operations — Students learn flight safety, unmanned systems, and aerial data collection.
Private Pilot Fundamentals — Ground-school-based lessons introduce navigation, aerodynamics, and meteorology.
Rocketry and Aerospace Engineering — Hands-on projects in design, propulsion, and launch systems spark innovation.
AI and Robotics — Learners develop automation, coding, and machine-assisted systems skills for modern aviation.
Air Traffic and Aviation Management — Students gain exposure to communication, tracking, and operational control concepts.
3D Design and Engineering Technology — Using industry-level design tools, students model and build aircraft and drone components.
By graduation, students can earn certifications and complete advanced coursework that leads to college credit or direct workforce entry in aviation and aerospace technology.
“Our classrooms look more like innovation labs than traditional schools,” Valentino added. “It’s a learning experience designed for the industries of tomorrow.”
Two Campuses, One Vision
Aviation High School operates two modern campuses equipped with aviation simulators, robotics labs, and STEM design studios:
Hialeah–North Miami Campus
11380 NW 27th Avenue, Room 8350, Building 8
Miami, Florida 33167
South Miami–Kendall Campus
10300 SW 72nd Street, Room 427
Miami, Florida 33173
Each campus offers immersive training that encourages creativity, teamwork, and innovation — from piloting simulations to aerospace research and design challenges.
Building Careers That Reach Beyond the Horizon
The aviation and aerospace industries are expanding rapidly, creating high-demand careers in piloting, drone operations, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, and AI-driven technologies. Aviation High School equips students with the technical skills, leadership mindset, and industry exposure needed to thrive in these evolving fields.
“Students graduate with real-world experience, technical fluency, and a passion for flight,” said Valentino. “They’re not waiting for the future — they’re building it.”
About Aviation High School
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is a private high school offering specialized programs in aviation, aerospace, and STEM innovation. Serving grades 6–12, the school combines hands-on training, technology integration, and personalized learning to prepare students for college, certification, or direct workforce entry in the aviation and aerospace sectors.
Learn more at www.AviationHighSchool.com or call 305-270-1440.
About Aviation High School
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is a private high school offering specialized programs in aviation, aerospace, and STEM innovation. Serving grades 6–12, the school combines hands-on training, technology integration, and personalized learning to prepare students for college, certification, or direct workforce entry in the aviation and aerospace sectors.
Learn more at www.AviationHighSchool.com or call 305-270-1440.
Contact
Reinaldo Valentino
305-270-1440
www.americanhighschoolacademy.com
