Now Open, Hawaii Fluid Art Pasadena
Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing national art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest studio located in the heart of Pasadena at The Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, bringing creativity, joy, and connection to SoCal.
Pasadena, CA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hawaii Fluid Art Celebrates the Opening of its Pasadena, California Location.
Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey.
Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest studio location in the heart of Pasadena at the Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, brining creativity, joy and connection to Southern California.
The Pasadena studio is more than just a place to create - it's a community hub where people of all ages and skill levels can relax, express themselves and leave with a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Whether it's a family outing, a team-building event, or a much needed self-care day. Hawaii Fluid Art offers a unique blend of therapeutic fun and artistic exploration.
The studio will also exhibit local artisan talent and lots of specialty items, perfect for gift giving.
"We are beyond excited to bring the Hawaii Fluid Art experience to Pasadena," said co-owner Dana Hursey. "This city has a vibrant art scene and a strong sense of community - exactly what our brand is all about."
Sister and co-owner Sandy Hursey added, "We're offering a creative escape that anyone can enjoy. No experience is necessary, and everyone leaves with something beautiful they made themselves."
A Creative Experience For Everyone
The studio offers a wide range of art experiences, including:
Fluid Art
Resin Tumblers
Patch Party (custom hat and jacket decorating)
Custom phone cases
Pet-friendly art sessions
Fluid Art Bears
and so much more
From birthday parties to date nights, corporate events to kid's classes, Hawaii Fluid Art is all about creating memories while making art.
Now Open
The Paseo 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170 Pasadena, CA 91101
Contact number: 626-344-8409
www.hawaiifluidart.com/pasadena-ca/
Walk-in's are always welcome, but pre-booking is encouraged for larger groups and special events.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded by Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art is a nationwide brand that combines art, wellness, and community. With dozens of locations across the country and more on the way, HFA is redefining what it means to be creative in a welcoming, stress-free environment.
Each studio operates under the guiding belief that art is for everyone - no matter your background, age, or ability. Hawaii Fluid Art also partners with local nonprofits to offer free or discounted classes to senior, differently abled individuals, low-income families and wounded veterans.
Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey.
Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest studio location in the heart of Pasadena at the Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, brining creativity, joy and connection to Southern California.
The Pasadena studio is more than just a place to create - it's a community hub where people of all ages and skill levels can relax, express themselves and leave with a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Whether it's a family outing, a team-building event, or a much needed self-care day. Hawaii Fluid Art offers a unique blend of therapeutic fun and artistic exploration.
The studio will also exhibit local artisan talent and lots of specialty items, perfect for gift giving.
"We are beyond excited to bring the Hawaii Fluid Art experience to Pasadena," said co-owner Dana Hursey. "This city has a vibrant art scene and a strong sense of community - exactly what our brand is all about."
Sister and co-owner Sandy Hursey added, "We're offering a creative escape that anyone can enjoy. No experience is necessary, and everyone leaves with something beautiful they made themselves."
A Creative Experience For Everyone
The studio offers a wide range of art experiences, including:
Fluid Art
Resin Tumblers
Patch Party (custom hat and jacket decorating)
Custom phone cases
Pet-friendly art sessions
Fluid Art Bears
and so much more
From birthday parties to date nights, corporate events to kid's classes, Hawaii Fluid Art is all about creating memories while making art.
Now Open
The Paseo 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170 Pasadena, CA 91101
Contact number: 626-344-8409
www.hawaiifluidart.com/pasadena-ca/
Walk-in's are always welcome, but pre-booking is encouraged for larger groups and special events.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded by Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art is a nationwide brand that combines art, wellness, and community. With dozens of locations across the country and more on the way, HFA is redefining what it means to be creative in a welcoming, stress-free environment.
Each studio operates under the guiding belief that art is for everyone - no matter your background, age, or ability. Hawaii Fluid Art also partners with local nonprofits to offer free or discounted classes to senior, differently abled individuals, low-income families and wounded veterans.
Contact
Hawaii Fluid ArtContact
Sandy Hursey
(626) 344-8409
hawaiifluidart.com
Founder and CEO
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
Sandy Hursey
(626) 344-8409
hawaiifluidart.com
Founder and CEO
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
Categories