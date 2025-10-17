Now Open, Hawaii Fluid Art Pasadena

Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing national art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest studio located in the heart of Pasadena at The Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, bringing creativity, joy, and connection to SoCal.