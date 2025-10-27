Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event.
Phoenix, AZ, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The holistic and spiritual community gathers for the Embracing Your Journey Expo in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 15 2025 at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living. Connect with your community again. Grab the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Valley's leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event. Enjoy the free lectures, do some networking, find out what paths others are exploring. Staying all day long is easy with a gourmet food truck on site.
Get a head start on the Holiday season and find unique gifts and services for everyone on your shopping list. Don't forget to treat yourself while you are at it. This is a great opportunity to support local businesses and keep your dollars in the local community.
The Embracing Your Journey Expo is a holistic, metaphysical and wellness event that was founded in 2015 and this is the last Expo of 2025, just before the busy holiday season. The Expo is from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday November 25. It is easy to get to, just minutes off the 101, the 51, and the 17, the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living 18010 N Tatum Blvd. Phoenix AZ 85032 offers plenty of free parking. All day admission is $5 and raffles winners drawn every hour. Kids 10 & under are admitted free.
"The Expo continues to grow and attract the best practitioners and teachers out there into a community of warmth and caring," says Erin McNamara, a partner at Purple Lotus Productions, the producer of the Expos. McNamara said she expects wonderful turn out.
Journeyers will find natural self-care products, health coaches, energy healers, Reiki practitioners, hypnosis, massage, spiritual counselors, psychic mediums, astrology, essential oils, angel, palm & tarot readings, animal communication, art, organite, jewelry, crystals, and more. Over 30 vendors from Arizona and beyond are offering a variety of holistic and metaphysical products and services. Many are offering mini sessions or special pricing on their products and services so people can try them out at the show.
"It's an incredible opportunity to learn about a new healing technique or to have a psychic session with some of the best spiritual people or simply network with other like-minded individuals," McNamara said.
Robin Selby, a partner at Purple Lotus Productions, says " It is so wonderful to connect with the community and support local businesses. The energy at the show is amazing! We have people who come and stay all day long."
Saturday Nov. 15, 2025 10am – 5pm at New Vision Center for Spiritual Living 18010 N Tatum Blvd. Phoenix AZ 85032
For tickets: https://eyje111525.eventbrite.com/
For more information go to Embracing Your Journey Expo dot com.
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
