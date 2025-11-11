"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback.
In Ontario, the Working for Workers Four Act (Bill 149) has already been signed into law, ushering in a new era of transparency in recruitment. Among its provisions are requirements for employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings, clearly state when AI tools are used in hiring, and starting January 1, 2026, notify every interviewed candidate of their hiring outcome within 45 days. Once in effect, “ghosting” candidates will no longer be just unprofessional, it will be a violation of employment law.
“Hiring is broken, and the law is finally catching up,” said Beau Sandoval, Founder of The Candidate Experience. “Companies can no longer rely on silence as a hiring strategy. Starting January 2026, ignoring candidates isn’t just bad etiquette, it’s a compliance risk.”
The Candidate Experience is built to meet this moment. The platform bridges the gap between job seekers and employers in three powerful ways:
Accountability & Transparency: A verified review platform where candidates share real hiring experiences, exposing unethical practices and celebrating companies that do better.
Empowerment Tools: AI-powered resources like a Resume-to-Job Analyzer, Automated Job Tracker, Resume Generator, and Mock Interview Simulator help candidates stand out in a competitive market.
Employer Support: Training and compliance programs guide organizations through the new legal landscape, improve candidate experience, and strengthen employer branding.
“Company culture doesn’t start on day one, it starts the moment someone applies,” Sandoval added. “The companies that understand that now will be the ones candidates want to work for in 2026 and beyond.”
With legal changes already reshaping recruitment norms, and the anti-ghosting rule taking effect in just months: The Candidate Experience is helping organizations stay ahead of the curve and job seekers make their voices heard.
About The Candidate Experience: The Candidate Experience (CandidateExp) is a community-driven initiative founded in 2025 to transform how hiring is experienced by candidates worldwide. Through research, resources, and grassroots community building, CandidateExp provides tools and insights that empower job seekers while challenging companies to adopt more transparent practices. Learn more at https://www.candidateexp.com/.
Candidate Experience Website Homepage
Screenshot of the Candidate Experience homepage, showcasing the platform’s mission to bring transparency, data, and accountability to the hiring process for job seekers and employers.
Beau Sandoval, Founder of The Candidate Experience
Beau Sandoval, Founder of The Candidate Experience, a recruiting industry veteran dedicated to improving fairness and transparency in hiring through data, research, and community advocacy.
Candidate Experience Application Tracker Dashboard
Screenshot of the Candidate Experience platform showing the job application tracker, which helps users monitor progress, share feedback, and gain insights into hiring practices for greater transparency and accountability.