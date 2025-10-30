New Book from Oaklea Achieves “Number One New Release in Evolution” Status on Amazon
A book entitled “Who You Are and Why You’re Here” published on Oct 24, 2025 has reached the coveted status of being named the “Number One New Release in Evolution” on Amazon. The book reveals research findings by the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOP) at UVa as well as the results of quantum physics experiments and consciousness research by a number of scientific researchers in an effort to support a new theory of the origin and evolution of life.
Richmond, VA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A book recently published by The Oaklea Press and written by bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin entitled “Who You Are and Why You’re Here: The Truth That Will Set You Free” is as of this writing the “Number One New Release in Evolution” on Amazon.
In his new book, Martin, who has long challenged the widely-accept Scientific Materialist view of reality known as “Physicalism,” traces the shifting assumptions about reality that have existed from those of our hunter-gatherer ancestors through the dawn of civilization and the biblical epoch, to the Age of Reason and the publication of “The Origin of Species” by Charles Darwin, to statements by twentieth century physicists such as Albert Einstein and Max Planck and twentieth-first century Harvard-educated quantum physicist, John Samuel Hagelin, Ph.D.
Martin also reports extensively on findings of research conducted at the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOP) at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. In addition, among other studies he reports upon to bolster his theory is double-blind, peer-reviewed research by Julie Beischel, Ph.D., at the Windbridge Institute. He also relays observations communicated to him in an interview with the former head of the secret U.S. Army unit known as the Stargate Project established in 1977 at Fort Meade, Maryland, by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Stanford Research Institute. The unit employed “remote viewing” techniques to spy on Eastern Bloc nations during the Cold War.
Martin said, “It’s high time that Physicalism be placed on the ash heap of history. The evidence that consciousness is the foundation of reality is overwhelming, which ironically is what Max Planck (1858-194)], the founder of quantum theory is quoted as having said way back in 1931. My new book contains a mountain of evidence that supports his contention and so it is my hope that it will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of Scientific Materialism.”
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes fiction, business management, self-help, memoirs, biographies, science & technology and metaphysical titles. The firm has more than 200 books in print.
