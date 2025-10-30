New Book from Oaklea Achieves “Number One New Release in Evolution” Status on Amazon

A book entitled “Who You Are and Why You’re Here” published on Oct 24, 2025 has reached the coveted status of being named the “Number One New Release in Evolution” on Amazon. The book reveals research findings by the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOP) at UVa as well as the results of quantum physics experiments and consciousness research by a number of scientific researchers in an effort to support a new theory of the origin and evolution of life.