24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina.
Baltimore, MD, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. Aspiring mortgage professionals in both states can now fulfill their state-specific education requirements through 24HourEDU's convenient, fully online platform.
This expansion marks a significant milestone in 24HourEDU's mission to make high-quality, affordable, and flexible mortgage education accessible nationwide.
"It is our pleasure to bring our nationally recognized pre-licensing training to future MLOs in Maryland and South Carolina," said Jeremy Meadows, Chief Marketing Officer at 24HourEDU. "We thrive at helping students transition into the mortgage industry, because our goal is to make licensing simple, effective, and accessible. With both MD & SC experiencing strong real estate markets and continued mortgage rate improvements, there's no better time to become a mortgage loan originator."
What's Included:
20-Hour NMLS SAFE Comprehensive Course
5-Hour Maryland MLO License State-Specific Course NMLS Approval #17993
3-Hour South Carolina MLO License State-Specific Courses BFI - NMLS Approval #17815 & DCA - NMLS Approval #17816
Fully online, pre-recorded video learning format
Self-paced structure for maximum flexibility
NMLS-approved content and experienced instructors
The pre-licensing program covers all core topics required by the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act), including federal law, ethics, nontraditional mortgage lending, and state-specific regulations tailored to Maryland and South Carolina requirements.
Why Choose 24HourEDU?
Competitive pricing with no hidden fees - $189
BBB Accredited
Instant enrollment and access
Completion certificates reported directly to the NMLS
Outstanding student support and customer service
Trusted by mortgage professionals across the U.S.
24HourEDU has already helped thousands of professionals nationwide meet their licensing requirements. With these new approvals, the company is poised to support the growing demand for mortgage professionals in Maryland's Baltimore-Washington corridor and South Carolina's thriving coastal and metropolitan markets.
Contact
24hourEDUContact
Jeremy Meadows
888-405-4453
https://24houredu.com
Contact us page: https://24houredu.com/contact
