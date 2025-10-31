UT Financial Services Announces $100 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Commercial Development Nationwide
Charlotte-based UT Financial Services has completed a $100 million capital raise to fund commercial real estate developments nationwide. The firm plans to deploy the capital through a mix of bridge loans, construction financing, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity structures, targeting sectors such as multifamily, hospitality, industrial, mixed-use, and healthcare.
Charlotte, NC, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UT Financial Services, a Charlotte-based commercial mortgage brokerage firm, announced today the successful completion of a $100 million capital raise dedicated to financing commercial real estate developments across the United States.
This strategic infusion of capital strengthens UT Financial’s position as a national leader in structured debt and equity placement, enabling the firm to support high-impact projects spanning multifamily housing, hospitality, mixed-use developments, industrial assets, and healthcare facilities.
“This $100 million raise marks a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy,” said Ronald Stein, Managing Partner at UT Financial Services. “We’re not just expanding our balance sheet—we’re expanding access to capital for developers who are shaping the next generation of American real estate.”
The funds will be deployed through a combination of bridge loans, construction financing, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity structures, tailored to meet the unique capital stack requirements of institutional sponsors, developers, and investors.
UT Financial Services has built its reputation on precision underwriting, innovative deal structuring, and relationships with top-tier capital partners—including private equity firms, life companies, family offices, and debt funds. The firm’s expanding capital platform is designed to meet the increasing demand for flexible financing amid shifting interest rate environments and evolving market cycles.
“We see tremendous opportunity in markets where conventional capital has pulled back,” Stein added. “Our goal is to bridge that gap—funding projects that are well-conceived, well-located, and built for long-term value.”
The new capital raise underscores UT Financial's commitment to fueling development, creating jobs, and supporting communities nationwide through intelligent financial solutions and forward-looking investment strategies.
Elizabeth Goldberg
(980) 989-7593
www.utfinancialservicesllc.com
