NatureQuant® Awarded Patent for NatureScore® and NatureDose® AI-Powered Environmental Impact Measurement Model
NatureQuant’s foundation technologies analyze environmental and personal data to unlock actionable nature exposure intelligence.
Eugene, OR, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NatureQuant announced today that it has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary system and methods that analyze environmental data across geographic areas to generate NatureScore® and NatureDose® metrics (U.S. Patent No. 12,457,468). This patent recognizes the company’s novel AI-powered approach to transforming large-scale remote sensing technologies and dynamic, personalized mobile data into quantifiable insights on environmental exposure and its impact on human health, urban design, and energy systems.
NatureScore® evaluates the amount and quality of natural elements at multiple geographic levels—from individual addresses to entire counties. The system integrates dozens of datasets, including satellite infrared imagery, GIS land classifications, park features, tree canopy coverage, and pollution metrics (air, noise, light), alongside computer vision analysis of aerial and street-level images. These environmental inputs are processed through AI models to identify relationships with health and economic outcomes. This foundation technology has also been used to develop an Urban Heat Index that can guide both urban development and strategies to mitigate high heat island health risks.
NatureDose® is a mobile application that passively monitors an individual’s time spent indoors, outdoors, and specifically outdoors in nature. Leveraging phone sensors, satellite geolocation, and the NatureScore® dataset, the app passively determines a user’s surroundings through the day. These insights enable personalized nature exposure tracking and health recommendations, as well as goal setting and gamification of time outdoors.
“Quantifying time spent in various environments has helped us solidify time outside in nature as an essential health behavior—on par with nutrition, physical activity, and sleep,” said Jared Hanley, NatureQuant co-founder and CEO. “An extensive body of published research shows that spending as little as 120 minutes per week in nature can lower blood pressure, improve sleep, and alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety.”
To learn more, visit www.naturequant.com
About NatureQuant
NatureQuant, based in Oregon, develops technologies that enhance the health impact of nature on humanity. Its patented nature assessment tools — NatureScore® and NatureDose® — quantify natural elements at static locations and track individual nature exposure over time. These tools promote time in nature as a vital health behavior with measurable benefits. NatureQuant has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Top Innovator, Fast Company’s Next Big Thing, and by The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything. The company collaborates with federal and state agencies, healthcare organizations, and nature and health advocacy groups across the U.S. and internationally.
To learn more, visit www.naturequant.com
Contact
Chris Delaney
1 626 644 0751
www.naturequant.com
