Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress.
Los Angeles, CA, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This Veterans Day, the nation honors more than 16 million men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. While many return with visible scars, countless others carry invisible wounds—mental, emotional and moral. One such example reports that veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served, according to a Cohen Veterans Bioscience report.
The transition to civilian life can be as challenging as combat. A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs study shows 29% of veterans who served during the War in Afghanistan and the Iraq War experience severe post-war stress. Moral injury—the distress from actions taken or witnessed during combat—can leave veterans feeling isolated and uncertain how to cope.
Los Angeles resident and U.S. Navy veteran Alan Klein, experienced these pressures firsthand. While deployed on the USS Chancellorsville during Operation Desert Storm in 1990, Klein suffered a back injury in a collision at sea. In years following his service, he was haunted by severe anxiety and panic attacks. “It held me back,” Klein recalls, “I avoided activities I enjoyed because I was afraid of re-injury. For 35 years, I didn’t get a good night’s sleep.”
That changed after Klein read the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard and received Dianetics therapy. “Through Dianetics, I realized my anxiety was holding me back—making me believe that I couldn’t do physical activities, such as skiing or golfing, because of my injury,” Klein recalls. “But Dianetics eliminated that fear. The anxiety is gone and I no longer have any mental restraint.” He credits the book with helping him overcome the lingering effects of both combat stress and post-service anxiety, restoring his confidence and quality of life.
The challenges veterans face extend far beyond combat. Adjusting to civilian life can involve chronic pain, addiction and loss of purpose as (Ret.) U.S. Army helicopter pilot Ron DuBois recalls.
After 24 years of service during the Persian Gulf War and Iraq War, DuBois faced the challenge of reintegrating into civilian life. “I was physically and mentally broken; I was highly medicated and drinking to deal with the physical pain,” DuBois recalls. “But when I found and read Dianetics, it had an immediate impact on me. I became more self-aware and changed how I reacted to and dealt with people. I got off the medication and quit the alcohol.” Discovering Dianetics was pivotal for DuBois, who now leads a successful life as a licensed financial representative, “I was not on a good trajectory and Dianetics not only improved the quality of my life but extended it as well.”
For some, unresolved grief and trauma from lost comrades or harrowing experiences linger after deployment.
Following five years of service in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, Sergeant Richard Graf carried a heavy mental burden from the loss of several close friends. “I had a cloud hanging over me and I didn’t know how much it affected me,” Graf recalls, “I had no confidence; I was just a leaf blown in the wind.” Graf tried yoga, Buddhism and spiritualism before discovering Dianetics, “I read the book in a week and then started Dianetics therapy. Everything I wanted to resolve was handled for me—I became confident and certain—and the cloud of loss went away.”
This Veterans Day, we pay tribute to all who served our country and recognize that veterans across all eras and service branches face intense post-service stress. As these stories show, Dianetics is a practical tool that can help overcome the invisible wounds of war and build meaningful, fulfilling lives.
Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.
