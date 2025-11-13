"Feztival" of Trees
The Tomball German Christmas Market will host a forest of beautifully decorated Christmas trees with gifts that you can win.
Tomball, TX, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Bayou City Children’s Fund is sponsoring a “Feztival” of Trees during the Tomball German Christmas Market next to the Tomball Railroad Depot Plaza in downtown Tomball, TX, December 12-14, 2025.
This is a public event where uniquely decorated Christmas Trees are displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner receives the tree and all themed gifts underneath it.
Corporate and organizational sponsorships and donations provide significant brand exposure at this highly attended event, as well as hope for families during challenging times. Sponsorships/donations are tax-deductible as charitable contributions.
The net proceeds raised during the Feztival benefit patients at Shriners Children’s pediatric healthcare system, formerly Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Visit www.houstonfeztivaloftrees.org for more event information.
About: The Bayou City Children's Fund is a Houston-based Texas charitable nonprofit
organization and registered 501(c)(3) entity supporting Shriners Children’s.
Contact:
Mr. Ben LaBlanc
608-617-9775
ben@bayoucitychildrensfund.org
https://bayoucitychildrensfund.org
