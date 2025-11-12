Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium posterior SI system compresses and transfixes the SI joint.
Plano, TX, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eminent Spine, a leader in spinal implant innovation, proudly announces that its revolutionary 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System has received FDA 510(k) clearance as of October 7, 2025.
Innovative Design & Superior Engineering
The 3D Printed Titanium Posterior in-line transfixing implant was designed with both surgeon precision and patient outcomes in mind. Key features include:
· SI Compression and Transfixation of SI joint
· Aggressive Lordotic teeth to resist migration
· Large central opening for maximum bone graft material
· Tapered nose and rounded edges allows for ease of insertion
Implant profiles are 25mm x 14mm x 8mm Lordotic implant.
Screw options are offered in 3.5 or 3.75mm + lengths from 10-18mm.
Implants have built-in locking tabs.
Eminent Spine's commitment to benchmark biomechanical testing and extensive cadaver biomechanical testing resulting in an anatomic 3D posterior transfixing implant. With the approval of the posterior approach and lateral, superior lateral and S2-AI approaches, Eminent Spine can now offer the patient and the surgeon a comprehensive system for SI joint fusion procedures. The multiple FDA approved approaches ensures safety, reliability and superior clinical outcomes.
"With the 3D posterior titanium inline transfixing FDA 510(k) Eminent Spine is now able to offer a comprehensive system treating SI joint dysfunction," says Dr. Stephen Courtney, Founder and CEO of Eminent Spine.
This is Eminent Spine's 9th FDA 510(k) clearance letter since 2020.
About Eminent Spine
Founded with a vision to redefine spinal solutions, Eminent Spine specializes in developing high-performance, surgeon-driven spinal implants. With a focus on biomechanics, surgical efficiency, and patient recovery, Eminent Spine remains at the forefront of orthopedic and spinal innovation.
For more information about the 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.eminentspine.com.
Innovative Design & Superior Engineering
The 3D Printed Titanium Posterior in-line transfixing implant was designed with both surgeon precision and patient outcomes in mind. Key features include:
· SI Compression and Transfixation of SI joint
· Aggressive Lordotic teeth to resist migration
· Large central opening for maximum bone graft material
· Tapered nose and rounded edges allows for ease of insertion
Implant profiles are 25mm x 14mm x 8mm Lordotic implant.
Screw options are offered in 3.5 or 3.75mm + lengths from 10-18mm.
Implants have built-in locking tabs.
Eminent Spine's commitment to benchmark biomechanical testing and extensive cadaver biomechanical testing resulting in an anatomic 3D posterior transfixing implant. With the approval of the posterior approach and lateral, superior lateral and S2-AI approaches, Eminent Spine can now offer the patient and the surgeon a comprehensive system for SI joint fusion procedures. The multiple FDA approved approaches ensures safety, reliability and superior clinical outcomes.
"With the 3D posterior titanium inline transfixing FDA 510(k) Eminent Spine is now able to offer a comprehensive system treating SI joint dysfunction," says Dr. Stephen Courtney, Founder and CEO of Eminent Spine.
This is Eminent Spine's 9th FDA 510(k) clearance letter since 2020.
About Eminent Spine
Founded with a vision to redefine spinal solutions, Eminent Spine specializes in developing high-performance, surgeon-driven spinal implants. With a focus on biomechanics, surgical efficiency, and patient recovery, Eminent Spine remains at the forefront of orthopedic and spinal innovation.
For more information about the 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.eminentspine.com.
Contact
Eminent SpineContact
Eminent Spine
972-499-3593
www.eminentspine.com
Eminent Spine
972-499-3593
www.eminentspine.com
Categories