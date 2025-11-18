Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever.
San Jose, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform helping agents turn listings into digital conversations, today announced the launch of KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that lets agents record, upload, and send personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app, complete with integrated lead capture and instant landing page creation.
Previously, Kaydoh users could only create landing pages or presentations from desktop computers. With KayClips, agents can now build and share personalized video pages from any device, giving them a fast, authentic way to connect with clients and prospects while staying professional and on brand.
"KayClips eliminates friction and puts video marketing in the agent’s pocket,” said Michael Lam, CEO of Kaydoh. "Agents can now record videos, update their pages, and create new ones from templates — all on the go. They no longer need to be tied to a computer to engage their audience."
KayClips is designed to help real-estate professionals:
- Record or upload personalized videos from phone or desktop.
- Generate branded video pages automatically with lead forms and analytics.
- Update existing Kaydoh pages on the go, saving time and boosting productivity.
Simplify follow-ups with clients using one-click calls, texts, and scheduling links.
Early adopters report building multiple video pages in a single day and seeing higher engagement rates with their clients.
“Real-estate professionals don’t need more tools — they need smarter ones,” added Lam. “KayClips helps agents communicate authentically, build trust faster, and deliver their value in a polished, professional way — wherever they are.”
KayClips is available across all Kaydoh plans, with video resolution and storage capacity that scale according to plan level.
Kaydoh remains invite-only, available exclusively through partner brokerages and affiliates.
Interested professionals can learn more or join the waitlist at https://kaydoh.com.
Contact
KaydohContact
Kai Wilson
888-529-3645
https://kaydoh.com
