Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer.
Knoxville, TN, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Win 4 Tickets to Music City Madness + $500
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch East Tennessee Giveaway Series
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway: Win four premiere tickets to Music City Madness on Saturday, December 6, plus $500 in spending money. One lucky winner and three friends will score their spot inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, as the Tennessee Volunteers take on Illinois in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.
To qualify, fans can visit select live remote broadcast locations and scan the official QR code for their chance to enter. Every stop is powered by Colossal Productions—East Tennessee’s Watch Party Expert—featuring their high-impact LED screen at each remote location throughout the promotion.
“We’re excited to partner with The Sports Animal to bring this incredible opportunity to Vol fans,” said Dan Benedict, CEO of Colossal Productions. “This is the kind of high-energy experience we built our company around.”
Qualifying Remote Locations
• Wednesday, November 12 — 3 PM to 7 PM
Twin City Nissan
3247 Alcoa Highway
• Monday, November 17 — 9 AM to 12 PM
Copeland’s Custom Carts
231 Sherway Road, Knoxville
• Monday, November 24 — 9 AM to 12 PM
Miller Brothers Auto Repair & Collision Center
7123 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
• Tuesday, December 2 — 12 PM to 3 PM
Twin City Certified
1759 W Broadway Ave., Maryville
About the Giveaway
Participants may enter by visiting any listed live broadcast location and scanning the QR code provided by station staff. No purchase necessary. One entry per person per location. Additional rules may apply.
https://www.991thesportsanimal.com/win/win-4-tickets-to-music-city-madness-500/
About Colossal Productions
Colossal Productions is East Tennessee’s premier provider of mobile LED screens, event technology, and full-service live production. From community events to sports watch parties, Colossal Productions transforms experiences with high-brightness LED displays, audio solutions, and professional event support.
Learn more at ColossalProductions.com.
Contact
Colossal Productions LLCContact
Adrienne Place
1-865-236-1850
www.colossalproductions.com
Partnership verification contact josh.cantwell@cumulus.com
Multimedia
99.1 The Sports Animal Broadcast Picture
99.1 The Sports Animal broadcast picture with Dan Benedict from Colossal Productions on November 17, 2025.
Categories