Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel.
Dallas, TX, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leap delivers expert marketing and analytics services, helping clients drive ticket sales, expand fan engagement, and maximize revenue across every platform.
As a leader in global technology solutions for live events, Leap Event Technology announced today that it is expanding its core offerings to include data-driven marketing and analytics services. Guiding these charges is Leap’s newly formed team of powerhouse marketing leaders, who bring proven, results-oriented expertise and proprietary marketing technology to Leap's clients, including major sports leagues and entertainment brands.
“Clients don’t need more dashboards, they need outcomes,” said Michael Marty, President of Leap Event Technology. “By expanding our marketing and analytics capabilities, we’re furthering our commitment to elevating our clients’ experiences by putting data into action and delivering measurable results. This is about helping them sell more tickets, reach more fans, and maximize every channel. And unlike others in the industry, we’re doing it transparently so our clients understand their fans more and spend less on inefficient and ‘black box’ marketing channels.”
Leap’s new marketing & analytics service combines expertise in strategy, creative, execution, technology, and insights to deliver a data-driven playbook for fan growth to its clients, as well as the team to execute it. Under their ticket sale percentage partnership model, the goal of Leap’s marketing solution is to combat common industry pain points, ensuring clients make data-informed decisions to deliver amazing attendee experiences.
New Marketing & Analytics Leadership Joins Leap
This expanded marketing solution is spearheaded by the addition of these three industry veterans:
Mike Barbeau (SVP, Strategy in Marketing Solutions)
With 25 years spent shaping major brands like Adobe, the NBA, Coachella, and AMEX, Mike knows how to make it happen. He’s a connector by nature - linking ideas, people, and platforms to move their marketing forward. From brand storytelling and influencer strategy to digital media and revenue tech, he is building smarter, stronger, and more seamless marketing solutions.
Joe Hix (SVP, Innovation in Marketing Solutions)
Joe brings over two decades of experience turning big ideas into real-world impact for brands. He’s powered growth for major organizations like the Dallas Cowboys, Live Nation, and Verizon, blending marketing, tech, and strategy into one powerful engine. Today, his work spans customer data platforms, generative AI, and sales and marketing tech as he continues to elevate live events and audience engagement on a global scale.
Erik Hostetler (SVP, Creative in Marketing Solutions)
Erik is a creative force to be reckoned with considering his 25 years of experience leading teams and shaping iconic brands like Nike, Delta Air Lines Sports Partnerships, and Coca-Cola. As the mind behind Publicis Groupe’s “maker studio,” he’s redefined how strategy, creativity, and execution come together. Known for his bold vision and forward-thinking ideas, Erik’s work has earned recognition from some of the most respected award shows in the industry.
About Leap Event Technology
Leap’s global event technology solution empowers organizers to transform their events into electrifying experiences for attendees. The company provides an all-in-one suite of ticketing, mobile apps, experiential marketing, CRM, and event management tools, combined with expert marketing and analytics services. This unified approach empowers organizers to drive nonstop engagement and capture fan insights before, during, and after their event. With offices in Dallas, Montreal, and Sydney, plus an expansive remote workforce, their team is dedicated to helping organizers connect with audiences and bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to eventgoers around the world. Their game-changing technology and passionate team are why the most iconic brands in attractions, music, fandom conventions, sports, and the arts use Leap to elevate their experiences. Find out more at leapevent.tech.
Contact:
Marketing & Communications leap-marketing@leapevent.tech
