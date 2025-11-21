New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems

SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025.