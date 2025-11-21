New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025.
Novato, CA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- By paying a reduced upfront price, customers can lock in long-term energy savings and, after six years—with no further payments—own their solar and battery system outright. The savings are made possible because a commercial financing partner utilizes the 20% Commercial Solar Tax Credit and passes the value directly to homeowners through the discounted system price. This innovative approach helps more families access clean, reliable energy while reducing overall costs.
As PG&E rates continue to rise across Northern California, many homeowners are searching for new ways to go solar affordably. SolarCraft’s Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement gives customers the ability to prepay for years of clean, locally produced solar energy — locking in long-term savings and stability without ongoing monthly payments
With one upfront payment, at a 20% discount, SolarCraft installs and maintains a high-performance solar energy system at the customer’s home. In exchange, the homeowner receives a guaranteed supply of clean, renewable electricity for years. After 6 years, the homeowner has the opportunity to buy the system at zero additional cost, offering the advantages of solar savings, ownership and long-term energy independence.
“For four decades we’ve helped North Bay homeowners take control of their energy costs,” said Phil Alwitt, CEO at SolarCraft. “Our new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement extends that mission, offering a way for families to continue getting 20% off solar & batteries after the federal solar tax credit sunsets — and to do it with no monthly fees and total peace of mind.”
This new program is especially timely for Marin, Sonoma, and Napa homeowners, where PG&E electricity rates are among the highest in the country. SolarCraft’s prepaid approach ensures consistent, predictable energy savings for decades to come.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy, Battery Energy Storage and Electric Heat Pump Heating & Cooling. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
Contact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
