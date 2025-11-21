AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence

AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations.