AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations.
Seattle, WA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William R. Stanek and Hui Cha Stanek today announced the public introduction of the AGI O.N.E. Project, a research initiative exploring how human-centered intelligence can inform the transition into the post-AGI era. Rooted in William Stanek’s decades-long development of the Holistic Intelligence Model, AGI O.N.E. aims to reframe how individuals, organizations, and institutions prepare for the next stage of artificial intelligence.
Unlike conventional AI research centered on computational scaling or performance optimization, AGI O.N.E. begins with a central question:
What kind of intelligence should advanced AI align with-and how can it reflect the full spectrum of human capability?
A Human-Centered Approach to Intelligence
At the foundation of the AGI O.N.E. project is the Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework William R. Stanek developed through more than three decades of work across military intelligence, leadership science, enterprise systems, human development, and cross-cultural engagement.
The model identifies eight interconnected dimensions of human capability:
- Emotional Resilience
- Creativity Intelligence
- Practical Intelligence
- Cultural Intelligence
- Intrapersonal Intelligence
- Interpersonal Intelligence
- Ethical Intelligence
- Analytical Intelligence
These dimensions provide a multidimensional view of intelligence that extends beyond traditional IQ/EQ models. The framework serves as the conceptual basis for the AGI O.N.E. initiative and its focus on human-centered design.
Preparing for a Post-AGI Future
“AI is advancing faster than society is prepared for,” said William R. Stanek, author and originator of the Holistic Intelligence Model. “While research labs explore AGI, fewer efforts focus on the foundational human qualities that advanced systems should reflect and support. AGI O.N.E. is our contribution to that conversation.”
The AGI O.N.E. project is not a claim that AGI has been created, nor a commercial release. Instead, it represents:
- A research ecosystem examining human-centered intelligence
- A conceptual platform for how advanced systems may collaborate with people
- A multi-layer framework for alignment and readiness
- A set of models for organizational and societal preparation
The project includes three primary layers:
AGI O.N.E. Personal - a model exploring how intelligent systems may one day support clarity, resilience, creativity, and personal development.
AGI O.N.E. Teams - a shared cognition framework examining collaboration in group and leadership environments.
AGI O.N.E. Enterprise Edge - a conceptual layer addressing governance, readiness, and responsible integration for organizations.
A Framework Informed by Real-World Experience
William Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model is informed by extensive real-world experience, including:
- Military intelligence work
- Crisis decision-making
- Enterprise systems engineering
- Leadership environments
- Cross-cultural operations
- Global field experience
This background shapes AGI O.N.E.’s focus on intelligence as it is applied in high-stakes environments, organizational systems, and diverse cultural contexts.
Keeping Humans at the Center of Intelligence
Co-founder Hui Cha Stanek emphasized the human dimension of the project: “Technology alone cannot determine the future. Human values, cultural understanding, emotional steadiness, and ethical clarity must shape how intelligent systems evolve. AGI O.N.E. is about ensuring people remain central in that process.”
Availability and Next Steps
The William R. Stanek AGI O.N.E. website now features:
- The Holistic Intelligence Model
- Research origins
- Vision and manifesto
- Founder letters
- Platform overview
- Early access sign-up
Additional research publications, frameworks, and prototypes will be released as development continues.
About the Founders
William R. Stanek is a military intelligence veteran, systems architect, and author with more than 200 published works across technology, leadership, and human development. His work has reached millions of readers and supported numerous organizations.
Hui Cha Stanek is a cultural advisor, photographer, and entrepreneur whose work emphasizes lived experience, cultural intelligence, balance, and human-centered decision-making.
Together, they bring complementary perspectives to the AGI O.N.E. project, combining technical, cultural, and human-development insights.
Media Contact
AGI O.N.E. Research Team
Website: https://williamrstanek.com/agi-one/
Email: info@williamrstanek.com
